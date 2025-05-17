Tour de Hongrie: Dylan Groenewegen takes first win of 2025 on stage 4

Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco–AlUla) seized his first win of 2025 on stage 4 of the Tour of Hongrie in a sprint finish where he beat Danny van Poppel (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe) into second, and Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl–Trek) in third.

Groenewegen initially seemed lost in the final sprint approach. His leadout was well led by Luka Mezgec (Team Jayco AlUla), but Groenewegen was nowhere to be seen. Instead, he followed the wheel of Jules Hesters (Team Flanders - Baloise), who capably delivered to the front of the peloton, while fellow sprint contender Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) found himself boxed in.

Groenewegen (Team Jayco–AlUla) strode to the front of the field to take a comfortable sprint win ahead of Van Poppel (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe) and Teutenberg (Lidl–Trek).

It followed an orderly stage where the day's breakaway managed to cut loose early, but was caught just within 30km. It contained Diego Pablo Sevilla (Team Polti VisitMalta), Louis Sutton (Euskaltel - Euskadi), Riccardo Lucca (Karcag Cycling Epkar Team), Kamil Małecki (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), Viktor Vandenberghe (Pauwels Sauzen - Cibel Clementines) and Sander Nistad Stien (Epronex - Hungary Cycling Team).

"We are really happy that we finally can say that we won a race again," Groenewegen said following the race finish. "It was a really chaotic stage, a really fast one, and the finish was also chaotic with a lot of attacks.



"I think it was a good sprint, and I'm happy that we won today. So I'm really proud of this team that they keep believing in me," he added. "And yeah, finally, I'm giving something back."

The race will conclude tomorrow after a 167km stage from Etyek to Esztergom, and Harold Martín López (XDS Astana Team) currently leads the general classification.

Results

