Tour de Hongrie: Dylan Groenewegen takes first win of 2025 on stage 4

Danny van Poppel takes second while Tim Torn Teutenberg in third

BREDENE BELGIUM MARCH 21 Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Jayco AlUla prior to the 23rd Bredene Koksijde Classic 2025 a 2009km one day race from Bredene to Koksijde on March 21 2025 in Bredene Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jayco–AlUla) seized his first win of 2025 on stage 4 of the Tour of Hongrie in a sprint finish where he beat Danny van Poppel (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe) into second, and Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl–Trek) in third.

Groenewegen initially seemed lost in the final sprint approach. His leadout was well led by Luka Mezgec (Team Jayco AlUla), but Groenewegen was nowhere to be seen. Instead, he followed the wheel of Jules Hesters (Team Flanders - Baloise), who capably delivered to the front of the peloton, while fellow sprint contender Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) found himself boxed in.

