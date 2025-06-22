Recommended reading

Baloise Belgium Tour - Tim Merlier strikes again as Filippo Baroncini wins overall

By published

Belgian bookends his home stage race in boost of confidence for Tour de France sprints

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JUNE 22: Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as stage winner during to the 94th Baloise Belgium Tour 2025, Stage 5 a 183.4km stage from Brussels to Brussels on June 22, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) won again at the Baloise Belgium Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) bookended the Baloise Belgium Tour with another victory, winning the opening and closing stages of the five day race that concluded in Brussels on Sunday.

Merlier came out of the final corner in fourth wheel and passed all of his rivals in the fast sprint to the finish line to take the stage 5 victory.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews