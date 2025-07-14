An average of over 50kph for three and a half hours – Tour de France stage 9 becomes second fastest in history

By published

Wind, Mathieu van der Poel's attack and flat parcours make for second-fastest Tour stage ever, in 31-degree heat

CHATEAUROUX, FRANCE - JULY 13: (L-R) Raul Garcia Pierna of Spain and Team Arkea - B&amp;B Hotels, Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Green Sprint Jersey, Neilson Powless of The United States and Team EF Education - EasyPost and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step - White best young jersey compete during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 9 a 174.1km stage from Chinon to Chateauroux ) / #UCIWT / on July 13, 2025 in Chateauroux, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jonathan Milan leading the speeding peloton through a windy section (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 9 of the 2025 Tour de France is officially the second-fastest stage in Tour history, with the peloton averaging 50.013 kph for just under three and half hours of racing on Sunday.

It was a 174.1km sprint stage, won by Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep), but unlike Saturday's sprint stage that was raced relatively restfully – though still averaged 44.6 kph – stage 9 was fast and furious, thanks in part to Mathieu van der Poel's (Alpecin-Deceuninck) efforts in the breakaway.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.