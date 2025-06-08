Critérium du Dauphiné stage 1 LIVE – Pogačar, Vingegaard and Evenepoel back in action on expected sprint day

Recommended reading

Eight-day race kicks off with hilly but explosive 189.2km from Domérat to Montluçon

2025: Criterium du Dauphine stage 1 profile

2025: Criterium du Dauphine stage 1 profile (Image credit: ASO)

There's a lengthy verbal exchange between the two Frenchmen at the front of the race, before they launch ahead of the third KOM point of the day. Ourselin is clearly the strongest of the pair, and he launches up the climb, distancing Thierry and taking the third available KOM point, to make it three out of three. 

The gap to the leading duo has tumbled, and currently stands at 1:10, with the next climb approaching in just over a kilometre.

Toumire has been distanced following a crash at the back of the bunch. 

One rider, Hugo Toumire of Cofidis, has been distanced from the bunch, and rides alone a minute behind the peloton.

As the gap closes to 1:45, Ourselin takes the second KOM point to double his lead.

Next up the Côte d'Argenty, and the gap holds steady at 1:55. This is a chance for Ourselin to increase his lead in the KOM, or for Thierry to even the score.

Today is one of the few opportunities for the sprinters at the race - and there are very few pure sprinters on the start list, as a result. Lidl-Trek have brought the immense power of Jonathan Milan while Israel-Premier Tech have Pascal Ackermann, who took his first victory in two years at the Classique Dunkerque last month.

And it's Ourselin who takes the first KOM point for Cofidis, opening his account in that competition. There are six more points up for grabs today, with the climbs coming thick and fast from now on. The next one arrives in just 5km.

Onto the climb!

The leading duo of Ourselin and Thierry drop down a short descent leading into the first climb of the day, which is now less than two kilometres away.

Vingegaard's bike isn't the only machine that's been drawing the eye out in France. Indeed, Jake Stewart's (Israel Premier-Tech) insane new Factor has been raising eyebrows, ahead of today's stage.

The first climb of the day is just a few kilometres away now, and the gap to the break still stands at 2:13. 

With 100 kilometres remaining today's race, the riders are almost at the halfway mark.

Find out more about Jonas Vingegaard's new Cervélo S5 below. 

With just over 15km remaining to the first climb of the day, the gap to the breakaway stands at 2:25.

Though everyone is understandably expecting the fight for the general classification to come down to the titans of the sport in Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel, there are plenty of other times with an interest in their performance throughout the week. 

The average speed after two hours of racing - 41km/h.

XDS Astana Team's Colombian rider Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (C) and UAE Team Emirates XRG's Slovenian rider Tadej PogaÄar (R) cycle with the pack of riders during the 1st stage of the 77th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 195,8 km between DomÃ©rat and Montlucon, on June 8, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Favourite for the overall victory at this race, world champion Tadej Pogačar is comfortable within the bunch (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gap is once again steady at 2:55.

The gap between the breakaway and the bunch is fluctuating - having dropped once again below two minutes, it's now gone back up to 3:10.

Arkea - B&B Hotels' French rider Thibault Guernalec (L) and Cofidis' French rider Paul Ourselin cycle in a breakaway past a townhall during the 1st stage of the 77th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 195,8 km between DomÃ©rat and Montlucon, on June 8, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

The breakaway duo of Paul Ourselin (Cofidis) and Pierre Thierry (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) up the road on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the stage has continued at a steady pace so far, the complexion of the race will change somewhat as the bunch turns west and begins to head back north towards the finish. 

The gap has pushed back out over three minutes and now stands at 3:05 between the leading duo of Ourselin and Thierry, and the pursuing bunch.

It should also be noted that this is the final race in the career of Romain Bardet (Team Picnic-PostNL). The beloved French rider announced last year that 2025 would be his final season, and rather unconventionally, he opted to conclude his career mid-season, on his home roads at the Dauphiné. 

The peloton seem to have realised that there's still a very long way to go, and have relaxed the pace somewhat, allowing the French duo at the head of the race to extend their lead back out to almost three minutes.

The gap drifts back out to 2:25 as the riders tackle a short uncategorised climb on today's slightly undulating profile.

50 kilometres down, and the gap continues to come down, dipping just below two minutes.

With 144km remaining, the gap has reduced to just 2:00 - the peloton are in danger of catching the break too soon, so may look to ease back on the tempo.

Our breakaway pair are both debutants at the Dauphiné this year. Paul Ourselin is 31 years old, and has yet to win in his pro career. He joined Cofidis at the beginning of this season, having spent his entire professional career prior to that with TotalEnergies.

150km to go

The gap holds steady at 3:00 as Matis Louvel (Israel-Premier Tech) and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek) lead the bunch behind.

The peloton have deemed the breakaway were a little too far out of reach for their liking, so they've reeled them back to 3:00.

In terms of the route, as always the Critérium du Dauphiné offers a variety of stages, backloaded with mountain challenges. Following today's undulating stage, which is expected to end in a sprint, tomorrow's hilly stage is slightly tougher, and could potentially present an opportunity for a breakaway.

The same applies to stage 3, another hilly stage with a series of climbs that could separate the bunch and potentially invite early action in the general classification. Stage 4 is an individual time trial, while stage 5's profile is one of two halves - first flat, then hilly - a reduced bunch sprint seems the most likely outcome.

As for the week ahead, it's set to offer a fascinating insight into the form of the three top favourites for this year's Tour de France, with just four weeks to go before Le Grand Départ in Lille. 

The race situation is stable currently, with Lidl-Trek in control of the pace-setting. The breakaway duo have a gap of 3:20 on the peloton.

170km to go

Now the race situation has settled down, let's take a look at what's on the menu for the peloton today in terms of the course.

Our two French riders have been allowed up the road and the bunch have settled in to the race, with Lidl-Trek leading the pack on behalf of their sprinter, Jonathan Milan. They've been joined by Israel-Premier Tech, who have Pascal Ackermann among their number for today's expected sprint finish in Montluçon.

Two riders are making a move - Paul Ourselin of Cofidis and Pierre Thierry of Arkea-B&B Hotels have managed to open up a 20-second gap.

It's the first time we get to see the collective winners of the past five Tours, Pogačar and Vingegaard, race since last season's French Grand Tour. It will be a duel when they get to the mountains, but it was all smiles at the start in Domérat.

The Dauphiné is always one of the most anticipated one-week stage races of the season, as one of the key form-markers for the Tour de France, but it's even more special in 2025, with all of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) all taking the start.

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the opening stage of this year's Critérium du Dauphiné!

Latest on Cyclingnews