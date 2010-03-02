The Cyclingnews guide to team training camps

Image 1 of 6 Erik Zabel chats with Mark Cavendish on the road (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 The Lotto boys cruising along in Majorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Team Milram at an early season training camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 The Columbia-HTC squad pass a church on the Island of Lanzarote. (Image credit: Bob Foy) Image 5 of 6 Most of the RadioShack team have made the journey to Tucson, Arizona this week. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 6 of 6 Contador is the centre of attention at the Astana training camp (Image credit: Specialized)

Keep informed about all information related to professional cycling team training camps as teams prepare for the 2010 road season. Check back often for the latest feature articles, news briefs, tech information, video and photographs related to teams' pre-season activities.

Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team

February 27, 2010: Adageo Energy kicks off season at the Callville Bay Classic

February 27, 2010: Adageo Energy kicks off season at the Callville Bay Classic

Ag2r-La Mondiale

January 27, 2010: Ag2R La Mondiale presented in Paris

January 27, 2010: Ag2R La Mondiale presented in Paris

Astana

January 19, 2010: Contador gets in the miles at Astana's training camp

January 14, 2010: Astana training in Spain

December 13, 2009: Contador and Vinokourov present new Astana kit

January 19, 2010: Contador gets in the miles at Astana's training camp

January 14, 2010: Astana training in Spain

December 13, 2009: Contador and Vinokourov present new Astana kit

December 11, 2009: Contador prepared to handle stress of 2010 Tour

Australia

February 15, 2010: Australia gathering research with worlds camp

Bbox Bouygues Telecom

January 28, 2010: Bbox Bougyues Telecome presented in Paris

January 28, 2010: Bbox Bougyues Telecome presented in Paris

Bissell Pro Cycling Team

February 21, 2010: Bissell Pro Cycling welcomes sprinters to 2010 roster

February 21, 2010: Bissell Pro Cycling welcomes sprinters to 2010 roster

BMC Racing Team

January 1, 2010: Swiss BMC riders train in Spain

January 28, 2010: BMC Racing Team hit the road in California

Cervélo TestTeam

January 16, 2010: Cervélo TestTeam trains together

December 17, 2009: Cervélo's Canary Islands training camp underway

December 21, 2009: Cervélo's men and women report on training in Tenerife

January 16, 2010: Cervélo TestTeam trains together

December 17, 2009: Cervélo's Canary Islands training camp underway

December 21, 2009: Cervélo's men and women report on training in Tenerife

Fly V Australia

January 15, 2010: Fly V Australia gets dunked in the name of team-work

January 15, 2010: Fly V Australia gets dunked in the name of team-work

Garmin-Transitions

January 28, 2010: Garmin-Transitions tests time trial bikes at training camp

January 28, 2010: Garmin-Transitions tests time trial bikes at training camp

January 25, 2010: Garmin-Transitions train in Spain

HTC-Columbia

January 13, 2010: HTC-Columbia presented in Spain

January 12, 2010: HTC Columbia warm up in Majorca

December 15, 2009: Columbia-HTC's Spanish training camp

December 11, 2009: Columbia trains on Lanzarote

January 13, 2010: HTC-Columbia presented in Spain

January 12, 2010: HTC-Columbia warm up for team presentation in Majorca

December 15, 2009: Columbia-HTC's Spanish training camp

ISD-Neri

January 19, 2010: ISD to ride Cipollini bikes in 2010

January 19, 2010: ISD to ride Cipollini bikes in 2010

Jamis-Sutter Home

February 5, 2010: Jamis-Sutter Home aiming to defend NRC title

February 5, 2010: Jamis-Sutter Home aiming to defend NRC title

Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

February 25, 2010: Navy SEALs test Jelly Belly-Kenda at training camp

February 25, 2010: Navy SEALs test Jelly Belly-Kenda at training camp

Kelly Benefit Strategies

February 14, 2010: Kelly Benefit Strategies recons Tour of California finale

January 27, 2010: Kelly Benefit Strategies completes wind tunnel testing

February 14, 2010: Kelly Benefit Strategies recons Tour of California finale

January 27, 2010: Kelly Benefit Strategies completes wind tunnel testing

Lampre-Farnese Vini

January 27, 2010: Petacchi shows his new Lampre jersey at Tuscan training camp

January 27, 2010: Petacchi shows his new Lampre jersey at Tuscan training camp

Liquigas-Doimo

December 18, 2009: Liquigas-Doimo escapes the snow for pre-season training

December 4, 2009: Liquigas get set to go in the snow

December 18: Liquigas-Doimo escapes the snow for pre-season training

December 4, 2009: Liquigas get set to go in the snow

Omega Pharma-Lotto

January 12, 2010: Lotto prime Gilbert and Van den Broeck for success

January 12, 2010: Lotto prime Gilbert and Van den Broeck for success

Quick Step

January 22: 2010: Quick Step to focus on the Classics

January 6, 2010: Devolder happy to train in Belgium

January 5: 2010: Boonen and teammates look for better weather in Spain

January 22, 2010: Quick Step to focus on the Classics

Rabobank

January 20, 2010: Rabobank trains in Mojacar, Spain

December 14, 2009: Rabobank riders bond on the high seas

January 20, 2010: Rabobank trains in Mojacar, Spain

December 14, 2009: Rabobank riders bond on the high seas

Skil-Shimano

January 28, 2010: Cornu conducts track tests in The Netherlands

January 20, 2010: Skil-Shimano team presentation

January 28, 2010: Cornu conducts track tests in The Netherlands

January 27, 2009: Skil-Shimano team presentation

January 27, 2009: Gallery: Skil-Shimano prepares for 2010

Sky Professional Cycling Team

February 18, 2010: Sky gives its sprinters a work-out at training camp

February 17, 2010: TT training time for Team Sky

January 13, 2010: Team Sky: Ready for the leap

January 4, 2010: Team Sky launched in London

February 18, 2010: Sky gives its sprinters a work-out at training camp

February 17, 2010: TT training time for Team Sky

January 6, 2010: Gallery: Team Sky braves the cold in London

January 4, 2010: Team Sky launched in London

Team Holowesko Partners

March 1, 2010: Team Holowesko Partners team ready for 2010

Team Katusha

January 10, 2010: Rodríguez injured in training camp mishap

December 16, 2009: Katusha kick off in Calpe

December 5, 2009: Katusha headed to Spain

November 14, 2009: Katusha heads for Turkmenistan

December 16, 2009: Katusha kick off in Calpe

Team Milram

January 4, 2010: Team Milram prepares for 2010

December 20, 2009: Team Milram training in Mallorca

November 26, 2009: Milram riders starting in Mallorca

January 4, 2010: Team Milram prepares for 2010

Team RadioShack

February 10, 2010: A day of rest for RadioShack

February 8, 2010: RadioShack camp continues in Spain

February 6, 2010: RadioShack begins Spanish training camp in Calpe

December 5, 2009: Hermans to miss RadioShack training camp

December 8, 2009: RadioShack's training camp begins in Arizona

February 10, 2010: A day of rest for RadioShack

February 8, 2010: RadioShack camp continues in Spain

February 6, 2010: RadioShack begins Spanish training camp in Calpe

December 11, 2009: RadioShack training camp sponsor ride

December 10, 2009: RadioShack camp goes off-road

December 9, 2009: Lance Armstrong: RadioShack not built around me

December 8, 2009: RadioShack's training camp begins in Arizona

Team Saxo Bank

January 18, 2010: Saxo Bank's time trial training on Fuerteventura

January 15, 2010: Saxo Bank takes to the roads of Fuerteventura

January 14, 2010: Saxo Bank boys have fun in the sun in Fuerteventura

December 13, 2009: Porte survives his first Saxo Bank training camp

December 6, 2009: Christiansen leaving Saxo Bank after 10 years

December 3, 2009: Breschel joins Saxo Bank teammates on mountain climb

December 2, 2009: Breschel injures ankle at Saxo Bank training camp

January 18, 2010: Saxo Bank's time trial training on Fuerteventura

January 15, 2010: Saxo Bank takes to the roads of Fuerteventura

January 14, 2010: Saxo Bank boys have fun in the sun in Fuerteventura

Team Type 1

February 27, 2010: Creed's Corner: Gallery from Team Type 1 Camp

February 18, 2010: Team Type 1 jump starts season in Georgia

December 31, 2009: Public invited to ride with Team Type 1

February 27, 2010: Creed's Corner: Gallery from Team Type 1 Camp

February 18, 2010: Team Type 1 jump starts season in Georgia

Trek-Livestrong

January 19, 2010: Trek-Livestrong strengthens in Solvang

December 13, 2009: Trek-Livestrong U23 training ride

December 8, 2009: Taylor Phinney arrives in Arizona for Trek-Livestrong camp

January 19, 2010: Trek-Livestrong strengthens in Solvang

December 13, 2009: Trek-Livestrong U23 training ride

UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis

February 16, 2010: Sutherland and De Maar reunited Stateside

February 14, 2010: UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis presented in Arizona

January 29, 2010: Experience UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis training camp like a pro

February 16, 2010: Sutherland and De Maar reunited Stateside

February 14, 2010: UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis presented in Arizona

Vacansoleil

January 26, 2010: Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team presented in Holland

November 26, 2009: Spanish training camps for Vacansoleil

January 26, 2010: Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team presented in Holland

Vorarlberg-Corratec

December 3, 2009: Vorarlberg-Corratec meets for team building in the snow

December 3, 2009: Vorarlberg-Corratec meets for team building in the snow