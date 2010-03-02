The Cyclingnews guide to team training camps
2009-2010 training camps summary
Keep informed about all information related to professional cycling team training camps as teams prepare for the 2010 road season. Check back often for the latest feature articles, news briefs, tech information, video and photographs related to teams' pre-season activities.
Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team: News Photos
Ag2r-La Mondiale: News Photos
Astana: News Photos
Australia: News
Bbox Bouygues Telecom: News Photos
Bissell Pro Cycling Team: News Photos
BMC Racing Team: News Photos
Cervélo TestTeam: News Photos
Fly V Australia: News Photos
Garmin-Transitions: News Photos
HTC-Columbia: News Photos
ISD-Neri: News Photos
Jamis-Sutter Home: Features Photos
Jelly Belly p/b Kenda: News Photos
Kelly Benefit Strategies: News Photos
Lampre-Farnese Vini: News Photos
Liquigas-Doimo: News Photos
Omega Pharma-Lotto: News Photos
Quick Step: News Photos
Rabobank: News Photos
Skil-Shimano: News Photos
Sky Professional Cycling Team: News Photos
Team Holowesko Partners: News
Team Katusha: News Photos
Team Milram: News Photos
Team RadioShack: News, Features, Photos
Team Saxo Bank: News Photos
Team Type 1: News Photos
Trek-Livestrong: News Photos
UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis: News Photos
Vacansoleil: News Photos
Vorarlberg-Corratec: News Photos
Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team
News
February 27, 2010: Adageo Energy kicks off season at the Callville Bay Classic
Photos
February 27, 2010: Adageo Energy kicks off season at the Callville Bay Classic
Ag2r-La Mondiale
News
January 27, 2010: Ag2R La Mondiale presented in Paris
Photos
January 27, 2010: Ag2R La Mondiale presented in Paris
Astana
News
January 19, 2010: Contador gets in the miles at Astana's training camp
January 14, 2010: Astana training in Spain
December 13, 2009: Contador and Vinokourov present new Astana kit
Photos
January 19, 2010: Contador gets in the miles at Astana's training camp
January 14, 2010: Astana training in Spain
December 13, 2009: Contador and Vinokourov present new Astana kit
December 11, 2009: Contador prepared to handle stress of 2010 Tour
Australia
News
February 15, 2010: Australia gathering research with worlds camp
Bbox Bouygues Telecom
News
January 28, 2010: Bbox Bougyues Telecome presented in Paris
Photos
January 28, 2010: Bbox Bougyues Telecome presented in Paris
Bissell Pro Cycling Team
News
February 21, 2010: Bissell Pro Cycling welcomes sprinters to 2010 roster
Photos
February 21, 2010: Bissell Pro Cycling welcomes sprinters to 2010 roster
BMC Racing Team
News
January 1, 2010: Swiss BMC riders train in Spain
Photos
January 28, 2010: BMC Racing Team hit the road in California
Cervélo TestTeam
News
January 16, 2010: Cervélo TestTeam trains together
December 17, 2009: Cervélo's Canary Islands training camp underway
December 21, 2009: Cervélo's men and women report on training in Tenerife
Photos
January 16, 2010: Cervélo TestTeam trains together
December 17, 2009: Cervélo's Canary Islands training camp underway
December 21, 2009: Cervélo's men and women report on training in Tenerife
Fly V Australia
News
January 15, 2010: Fly V Australia gets dunked in the name of team-work
Photos
January 15, 2010: Fly V Australia gets dunked in the name of team-work
Garmin-Transitions
News
January 28, 2010: Garmin-Transitions tests time trial bikes at training camp
Photos
January 28, 2010: Garmin-Transitions tests time trial bikes at training camp
January 25, 2010: Garmin-Transitions train in Spain
HTC-Columbia
News
January 13, 2010: HTC-Columbia presented in Spain
January 12, 2010: HTC Columbia warm up in Majorca
December 15, 2009: Columbia-HTC's Spanish training camp
December 11, 2009: Columbia trains on Lanzarote
Photos
January 13, 2010: HTC-Columbia presented in Spain
January 12, 2010: HTC-Columbia warm up for team presentation in Majorca
December 15, 2009: Columbia-HTC's Spanish training camp
ISD-Neri
News
January 19, 2010: ISD to ride Cipollini bikes in 2010
Photos
January 19, 2010: ISD to ride Cipollini bikes in 2010
Jamis-Sutter Home
Features
February 5, 2010: Jamis-Sutter Home aiming to defend NRC title
Photos
February 5, 2010: Jamis-Sutter Home aiming to defend NRC title
Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
News
February 25, 2010: Navy SEALs test Jelly Belly-Kenda at training camp
Photos
February 25, 2010: Navy SEALs test Jelly Belly-Kenda at training camp
Kelly Benefit Strategies
News
February 14, 2010: Kelly Benefit Strategies recons Tour of California finale
January 27, 2010: Kelly Benefit Strategies completes wind tunnel testing
Photos
February 14, 2010: Kelly Benefit Strategies recons Tour of California finale
January 27, 2010: Kelly Benefit Strategies completes wind tunnel testing
Lampre-Farnese Vini
News
January 27, 2010: Petacchi shows his new Lampre jersey at Tuscan training camp
Photos
January 27, 2010: Petacchi shows his new Lampre jersey at Tuscan training camp
Liquigas-Doimo
News
December 18, 2009: Liquigas-Doimo escapes the snow for pre-season training
December 4, 2009: Liquigas get set to go in the snow
Photos
December 18: Liquigas-Doimo escapes the snow for pre-season training
December 4, 2009: Liquigas get set to go in the snow
Omega Pharma-Lotto
News
January 12, 2010: Lotto prime Gilbert and Van den Broeck for success
Photos
January 12, 2010: Lotto prime Gilbert and Van den Broeck for success
Quick Step
News
January 22: 2010: Quick Step to focus on the Classics
January 6, 2010: Devolder happy to train in Belgium
January 5: 2010: Boonen and teammates look for better weather in Spain
Photos
January 22, 2010: Quick Step to focus on the Classics
Rabobank
News
January 20, 2010: Rabobank trains in Mojacar, Spain
December 14, 2009: Rabobank riders bond on the high seas
Photos
January 20, 2010: Rabobank trains in Mojacar, Spain
December 14, 2009: Rabobank riders bond on the high seas
Skil-Shimano
News
January 28, 2010: Cornu conducts track tests in The Netherlands
January 20, 2010: Skil-Shimano team presentation
Photos
January 28, 2010: Cornu conducts track tests in The Netherlands
January 27, 2009: Skil-Shimano team presentation
January 27, 2009: Gallery: Skil-Shimano prepares for 2010
Sky Professional Cycling Team
News
February 18, 2010: Sky gives its sprinters a work-out at training camp
February 17, 2010: TT training time for Team Sky
January 13, 2010: Team Sky: Ready for the leap
January 4, 2010: Team Sky launched in London
Photos
February 18, 2010: Sky gives its sprinters a work-out at training camp
February 17, 2010: TT training time for Team Sky
January 6, 2010: Gallery: Team Sky braves the cold in London
January 4, 2010: Team Sky launched in London
Team Holowesko Partners
News
March 1, 2010: Team Holowesko Partners team ready for 2010
Team Katusha
News
January 10, 2010: Rodríguez injured in training camp mishap
December 16, 2009: Katusha kick off in Calpe
December 5, 2009: Katusha headed to Spain
November 14, 2009: Katusha heads for Turkmenistan
Photos
December 16, 2009: Katusha kick off in Calpe
Team Milram
News
January 4, 2010: Team Milram prepares for 2010
December 20, 2009: Team Milram training in Mallorca
November 26, 2009: Milram riders starting in Mallorca
Photos
January 4, 2010: Team Milram prepares for 2010
Team RadioShack
News
February 10, 2010: A day of rest for RadioShack
February 8, 2010: RadioShack camp continues in Spain
February 6, 2010: RadioShack begins Spanish training camp in Calpe
December 5, 2009: Hermans to miss RadioShack training camp
Features
December 8, 2009: RadioShack's training camp begins in Arizona
Photos
February 10, 2010: A day of rest for RadioShack
February 8, 2010: RadioShack camp continues in Spain
February 6, 2010: RadioShack begins Spanish training camp in Calpe
December 11, 2009: RadioShack training camp sponsor ride
December 10, 2009: RadioShack camp goes off-road
December 9, 2009: Lance Armstrong: RadioShack not built around me
December 8, 2009: RadioShack's training camp begins in Arizona
Team Saxo Bank
News
January 18, 2010: Saxo Bank's time trial training on Fuerteventura
January 15, 2010: Saxo Bank takes to the roads of Fuerteventura
January 14, 2010: Saxo Bank boys have fun in the sun in Fuerteventura
December 13, 2009: Porte survives his first Saxo Bank training camp
December 6, 2009: Christiansen leaving Saxo Bank after 10 years
December 3, 2009: Breschel joins Saxo Bank teammates on mountain climb
December 2, 2009: Breschel injures ankle at Saxo Bank training camp
Photos
January 18, 2010: Saxo Bank's time trial training on Fuerteventura
January 15, 2010: Saxo Bank takes to the roads of Fuerteventura
January 14, 2010: Saxo Bank boys have fun in the sun in Fuerteventura
Team Type 1
News
February 27, 2010: Creed's Corner: Gallery from Team Type 1 Camp
February 18, 2010: Team Type 1 jump starts season in Georgia
December 31, 2009: Public invited to ride with Team Type 1
Photos
February 27, 2010: Creed's Corner: Gallery from Team Type 1 Camp
February 18, 2010: Team Type 1 jump starts season in Georgia
Trek-Livestrong
News
January 19, 2010: Trek-Livestrong strengthens in Solvang
December 13, 2009: Trek-Livestrong U23 training ride
December 8, 2009: Taylor Phinney arrives in Arizona for Trek-Livestrong camp
Photos
January 19, 2010: Trek-Livestrong strengthens in Solvang
December 13, 2009: Trek-Livestrong U23 training ride
UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
News
February 16, 2010: Sutherland and De Maar reunited Stateside
February 14, 2010: UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis presented in Arizona
January 29, 2010: Experience UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis training camp like a pro
Photos
February 16, 2010: Sutherland and De Maar reunited Stateside
February 14, 2010: UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis presented in Arizona
Vacansoleil
News
January 26, 2010: Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team presented in Holland
November 26, 2009: Spanish training camps for Vacansoleil
Photos
January 26, 2010: Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team presented in Holland
Vorarlberg-Corratec
News
December 3, 2009: Vorarlberg-Corratec meets for team building in the snow
Photos
December 3, 2009: Vorarlberg-Corratec meets for team building in the snow
