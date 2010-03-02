Trending

The Cyclingnews guide to team training camps

2009-2010 training camps summary

Image 1 of 6

Erik Zabel chats with Mark Cavendish on the road

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 6

The Lotto boys cruising along in Majorca

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 6

Team Milram at an early season training camp

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 6

The Columbia-HTC squad pass a church on the Island of Lanzarote.

(Image credit: Bob Foy)
Image 5 of 6

Most of the RadioShack team have made the journey to Tucson, Arizona this week.

(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)
Image 6 of 6

Contador is the centre of attention at the Astana training camp

(Image credit: Specialized)

Keep informed about all information related to professional cycling team training camps as teams prepare for the 2010 road season. Check back often for the latest feature articles, news briefs, tech information, video and photographs related to teams' pre-season activities.

Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team: News Photos
Ag2r-La Mondiale: News Photos
Astana: News Photos
Australia: News
Bbox Bouygues Telecom: News Photos
Bissell Pro Cycling Team: News Photos
BMC Racing Team: News Photos
Cervélo TestTeam: News Photos
Fly V Australia: News Photos
Garmin-Transitions: News Photos
HTC-Columbia: News Photos
ISD-Neri: News Photos
Jamis-Sutter Home: Features Photos
Jelly Belly p/b Kenda: News Photos
Kelly Benefit Strategies: News Photos
Lampre-Farnese Vini: News Photos
Liquigas-Doimo: News Photos
Omega Pharma-Lotto: News Photos
Quick Step: News Photos
Rabobank: News Photos
Skil-Shimano: News Photos
Sky Professional Cycling Team: News Photos
Team Holowesko Partners: News
Team Katusha: News Photos
Team Milram: News Photos
Team RadioShack: News, Features, Photos
Team Saxo Bank: News Photos
Team Type 1: News Photos
Trek-Livestrong: News Photos
UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis: News Photos
Vacansoleil: News Photos
Vorarlberg-Corratec: News Photos

 

Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team

News

February 27, 2010: Adageo Energy kicks off season at the Callville Bay Classic

Photos

February 27, 2010: Adageo Energy kicks off season at the Callville Bay Classic

Ag2r-La Mondiale

News

January 27, 2010: Ag2R La Mondiale presented in Paris

Photos

January 27, 2010: Ag2R La Mondiale presented in Paris

Astana

News

January 19, 2010: Contador gets in the miles at Astana's training camp
January 14, 2010: Astana training in Spain
December 13, 2009: Contador and Vinokourov present new Astana kit

Photos

January 19, 2010: Contador gets in the miles at Astana's training camp
January 14, 2010: Astana training in Spain
December 13, 2009: Contador and Vinokourov present new Astana kit
December 11, 2009: Contador prepared to handle stress of 2010 Tour

Australia

News

February 15, 2010: Australia gathering research with worlds camp

Bbox Bouygues Telecom

News

January 28, 2010: Bbox Bougyues Telecome presented in Paris

Photos

January 28, 2010: Bbox Bougyues Telecome presented in Paris

Bissell Pro Cycling Team

News

February 21, 2010: Bissell Pro Cycling welcomes sprinters to 2010 roster

Photos

February 21, 2010: Bissell Pro Cycling welcomes sprinters to 2010 roster

BMC Racing Team

News

January 1, 2010: Swiss BMC riders train in Spain

Photos

January 28, 2010: BMC Racing Team hit the road in California

Cervélo TestTeam

News

January 16, 2010: Cervélo TestTeam trains together
December 17, 2009: Cervélo's Canary Islands training camp underway
December 21, 2009: Cervélo's men and women report on training in Tenerife

Photos

January 16, 2010: Cervélo TestTeam trains together
December 17, 2009: Cervélo's Canary Islands training camp underway
December 21, 2009: Cervélo's men and women report on training in Tenerife

Fly V Australia

News

January 15, 2010: Fly V Australia gets dunked in the name of team-work

Photos

January 15, 2010: Fly V Australia gets dunked in the name of team-work

Garmin-Transitions

News

January 28, 2010: Garmin-Transitions tests time trial bikes at training camp

Photos

January 28, 2010: Garmin-Transitions tests time trial bikes at training camp
January 25, 2010: Garmin-Transitions train in Spain

HTC-Columbia

News

January 13, 2010: HTC-Columbia presented in Spain
January 12, 2010: HTC Columbia warm up in Majorca
December 15, 2009: Columbia-HTC's Spanish training camp
December 11, 2009: Columbia trains on Lanzarote

Photos

January 13, 2010: HTC-Columbia presented in Spain
January 12, 2010: HTC-Columbia warm up for team presentation in Majorca
December 15, 2009: Columbia-HTC's Spanish training camp

ISD-Neri

News

January 19, 2010: ISD to ride Cipollini bikes in 2010 

Photos

January 19, 2010: ISD to ride Cipollini bikes in 2010

Jamis-Sutter Home

Features

February 5, 2010: Jamis-Sutter Home aiming to defend NRC title

Photos

February 5, 2010: Jamis-Sutter Home aiming to defend NRC title

Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

News

February 25, 2010: Navy SEALs test Jelly Belly-Kenda at training camp

Photos

February 25, 2010: Navy SEALs test Jelly Belly-Kenda at training camp

Kelly Benefit Strategies

News

February 14, 2010: Kelly Benefit Strategies recons Tour of California finale
January 27, 2010: Kelly Benefit Strategies completes wind tunnel testing

Photos

February 14, 2010: Kelly Benefit Strategies recons Tour of California finale
January 27, 2010: Kelly Benefit Strategies completes wind tunnel testing

Lampre-Farnese Vini

News

January 27, 2010: Petacchi shows his new Lampre jersey at Tuscan training camp

Photos

January 27, 2010: Petacchi shows his new Lampre jersey at Tuscan training camp

Liquigas-Doimo

News

December 18, 2009: Liquigas-Doimo escapes the snow for pre-season training
December 4, 2009: Liquigas get set to go in the snow

Photos

December 18: Liquigas-Doimo escapes the snow for pre-season training
December 4, 2009: Liquigas get set to go in the snow

Omega Pharma-Lotto

News

January 12, 2010: Lotto prime Gilbert and Van den Broeck for success

Photos

January 12, 2010: Lotto prime Gilbert and Van den Broeck for success

Quick Step

News

January 22: 2010: Quick Step to focus on the Classics
January 6, 2010: Devolder happy to train in Belgium
January 5: 2010: Boonen and teammates look for better weather in Spain

Photos

January 22, 2010: Quick Step to focus on the Classics

Rabobank

News

January 20, 2010: Rabobank trains in Mojacar, Spain
December 14, 2009: Rabobank riders bond on the high seas

Photos

January 20, 2010: Rabobank trains in Mojacar, Spain
December 14, 2009: Rabobank riders bond on the high seas

Skil-Shimano

News

January 28, 2010: Cornu conducts track tests in The Netherlands
January 20, 2010: Skil-Shimano team presentation

Photos

January 28, 2010: Cornu conducts track tests in The Netherlands
January 27, 2009: Skil-Shimano team presentation
January 27, 2009: Gallery: Skil-Shimano prepares for 2010

Sky Professional Cycling Team

News

February 18, 2010: Sky gives its sprinters a work-out at training camp
February 17, 2010: TT training time for Team Sky
January 13, 2010: Team Sky: Ready for the leap
January 4, 2010: Team Sky launched in London

Photos

February 18, 2010: Sky gives its sprinters a work-out at training camp
February 17, 2010: TT training time for Team Sky
January 6, 2010: Gallery: Team Sky braves the cold in London
January 4, 2010: Team Sky launched in London

Team Holowesko Partners

News

March 1, 2010: Team Holowesko Partners team ready for 2010

Team Katusha

News

January 10, 2010: Rodríguez injured in training camp mishap
December 16, 2009: Katusha kick off in Calpe
December 5, 2009: Katusha headed to Spain
November 14, 2009: Katusha heads for Turkmenistan

Photos

December 16, 2009: Katusha kick off in Calpe

Team Milram

News

January 4, 2010: Team Milram prepares for 2010
December 20, 2009: Team Milram training in Mallorca
November 26, 2009: Milram riders starting in Mallorca

Photos

January 4, 2010: Team Milram prepares for 2010

Team RadioShack

News

February 10, 2010: A day of rest for RadioShack
February 8, 2010: RadioShack camp continues in Spain
February 6, 2010: RadioShack begins Spanish training camp in Calpe
December 5, 2009: Hermans to miss RadioShack training camp

Features

December 8, 2009: RadioShack's training camp begins in Arizona

Photos

February 10, 2010: A day of rest for RadioShack
February 8, 2010: RadioShack camp continues in Spain
February 6, 2010: RadioShack begins Spanish training camp in Calpe
December 11, 2009: RadioShack training camp sponsor ride
December 10, 2009: RadioShack camp goes off-road
December 9, 2009: Lance Armstrong: RadioShack not built around me
December 8, 2009: RadioShack's training camp begins in Arizona

Team Saxo Bank

News

January 18, 2010: Saxo Bank's time trial training on Fuerteventura
January 15, 2010: Saxo Bank takes to the roads of Fuerteventura
January 14, 2010: Saxo Bank boys have fun in the sun in Fuerteventura
December 13, 2009: Porte survives his first Saxo Bank training camp
December 6, 2009: Christiansen leaving Saxo Bank after 10 years
December 3, 2009: Breschel joins Saxo Bank teammates on mountain climb
December 2, 2009: Breschel injures ankle at Saxo Bank training camp

Photos

January 18, 2010: Saxo Bank's time trial training on Fuerteventura
January 15, 2010: Saxo Bank takes to the roads of Fuerteventura
January 14, 2010: Saxo Bank boys have fun in the sun in Fuerteventura

Team Type 1

News

February 27, 2010: Creed's Corner: Gallery from Team Type 1 Camp
February 18, 2010: Team Type 1 jump starts season in Georgia
December 31, 2009: Public invited to ride with Team Type 1

Photos

February 27, 2010: Creed's Corner: Gallery from Team Type 1 Camp
February 18, 2010: Team Type 1 jump starts season in Georgia

Trek-Livestrong

News

January 19, 2010: Trek-Livestrong strengthens in Solvang
December 13, 2009: Trek-Livestrong U23 training ride
December 8, 2009: Taylor Phinney arrives in Arizona for Trek-Livestrong camp

Photos

January 19, 2010: Trek-Livestrong strengthens in Solvang
December 13, 2009: Trek-Livestrong U23 training ride

UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis

News

February 16, 2010: Sutherland and De Maar reunited Stateside
February 14, 2010: UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis presented in Arizona
January 29, 2010: Experience UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis training camp like a pro

Photos

February 16, 2010: Sutherland and De Maar reunited Stateside
February 14, 2010: UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis presented in Arizona

Vacansoleil

News

January 26, 2010: Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team presented in Holland
November 26, 2009: Spanish training camps for Vacansoleil

Photos

January 26, 2010: Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team presented in Holland

Vorarlberg-Corratec

News

December 3, 2009: Vorarlberg-Corratec meets for team building in the snow

Photos

December 3, 2009: Vorarlberg-Corratec meets for team building in the snow