Katusha heads for Turkmenistan
First pre-season camp set for late November
Team Katusha is looking toward 2010 with its first pre-season camp in Asgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. Some of the team's riders and its management will get to work from November 22 to 28.
Related Articles
Team manager Andre Tchmil, sports directors Dmitri Konychev and Guennadi Mikhailov and riders Filippo Pozzato, Serguei Ivanov, Vladimir Karpets, Alexandre Botcharov, Pavel Brutt, Mikhail Ignatiev, Luca Mazzanti, Artem Ovechkim, Evgeni Petrov and Nikolai Troussov, will train in and around Asgabat.
On occasion, they will be accompanied by the President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedow, who is a big fan of cycling.
The team will meet again in Calpe, Spain from December 10 to 21.
Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy