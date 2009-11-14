Katusha heads for Turkmenistan

Filippo Pozzato celebrates his win with Katusha teammate Vladimir Karpets. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Katusha is looking toward 2010 with its first pre-season camp in Asgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. Some of the team's riders and its management will get to work from November 22 to 28.

Team manager Andre Tchmil, sports directors Dmitri Konychev and Guennadi Mikhailov and riders Filippo Pozzato, Serguei Ivanov, Vladimir Karpets, Alexandre Botcharov, Pavel Brutt, Mikhail Ignatiev, Luca Mazzanti, Artem Ovechkim, Evgeni Petrov and Nikolai Troussov, will train in and around Asgabat.

On occasion, they will be accompanied by the President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedow, who is a big fan of cycling.

The team will meet again in Calpe, Spain from December 10 to 21.

