Cornu conducts track tests in The Netherlands

Image 1 of 3 A lean looking Dominique Cornu and his equipment are put through their paces (Image credit: Skil-Shimano) Image 2 of 3 Dominique Cornu shows off Skil-Shimano's freshly redesigned skinsuit (Image credit: Skil-Shimano) Image 3 of 3 Dominique Cornu's position and equipment were put under close scrutiny at the track tests at Apeldoorn Velodrome (Image credit: Skil-Shimano)

While Dominique Cornu begins his first season with Skil-Shimano, the Belgian's early season focus will remain firmly fixed on the individual and team pursuit events at the 2010 World Track Championships.

A specialist against the clock, the 2006 Under-23 World Time Trial Champion will compete in the 4000m individual pursuit and as part of the Belgian team pursuit squad at the Track Worlds in Copenhagen, Denmark in late March.

Earlier this month, Skil-Shimano threw their full support behind their new recruit's objectives as they provided him with the opportunity to test equipment at the Apeldoorn Velodrome in The Netherlands. Cornu said the result of the tests on his new team bike and clothing had revealed noticeable improvements.

"Testing my materials for aerodynamics is extremely important because on this level every second counts," he said. "It's amazing to see what a difference the right equipment has already made. I've also made some adjustments to my position on the bike, too, and the results are positive. I'm looking forward with confidence towards my road time trials and the Track Worlds."

Skil-Shimano has paid particularly close attention to the construction of team skinsuits for this year. Drawing on technology used by speed skaters, the team has improved the aerodynamics of the suit through the use of specially designed materials and stitching across the riders' shoulders.

Following the completion of his programme at the Track World Championships, Cornu expects to rejoin his Skil-Shimano teammates on the road in time for the Walloon Classics of Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Amstel Gold.