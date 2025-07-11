'I don't know if I'm getting any closer to that win' – Oscar Onley best of the rest behind Pogačar and Vingegaard on Tour de France stage 7

Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) made his debut at the Tour de France last season, and it took him 17 days of racing to make it into the top 10 of a stage – no easy feat for a maiden appearance. But fast forward a year, and after just seven stages, he's already managed to do it three times, losing out only to the sport's superstars.

On the punchy stage 4 finale into Rouen, only Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) could beat him.

The same happened on Friday's finish in Mûr-de-Bretagne, but without the Dutchman, and, with only just behind the men who have won the past five Tours de France between them, denying him victory. Granted, they are finishes that suit him, but the young Scot is in the most elite of company, and was once again the first mere mortal to cross the line at the Tour de France.

Onley admitted that he's just allowing instinct to take over as he arrives at the final with the likes of Pogačar and Vingegaard, but it's his great form that is allowing him to respond, as others fall by the wayside.

"I wouldn't say I was thinking much on that final climb, but I feel like when you have the legs, then it's easier to make these decisions," said Onley to ITV, of how he played out the climb to finish third, with Pogačar himself taking note of his rise.

"Oscar Onley also showed in the past already how a superb rider he is, with a punchy kick," said stage winner Pogačar in his press conference. "He's riding super well so far."

Onley actually got slightly gapped as the world champion, Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) came to the fore on the steep gradients, but as it flattened out, the select group came back together, and he was able to muster up a final sprint, crossing the line on a two-second gap.

"I was definitely cagey, but I think behind most guys were on the limit, but already the pull Wellens did into the climb was causing gaps, so that made it even harder," said Onley.

He was modest when the statement of him being the 'best of the rest' was said to him, but conceded that as long as the superstars are present, he doesn't particularly see that first Tour win in his imminent future.

"On this kind of finish, I guess [I've been best of the rest], but there's a long way to go in this Tour, and I don't know if I'm getting any closer to that win," said the 22-year-old.

"I'm just staying the same gap to those two in front, but it's nice."

With the high mountains coming soon at the Tour, Onley is heading into them as a bit of an unknown quantity, despite his form clearly being at a great level. He himself isn't expecting to be able to match what he's done out of the GC group so far, but he could yet be the revelation of the 2025 edition.

"Good question, I just don't know to be honest," he admitted, when asked if the big climbs could also suit him. "Tour de Suisse didn't have the longest climbs, and I don't really have any... I do have expectations, but not from the bunch anyway."

Onley now sits seventh overall after seven all-out days of racing in northern France, with his team growing in confidence. He's one of the very few riders still within three minutes of Pogačar's GC lead, so he will carry huge confidence into the first mountain test on stage 10.

"On the last climb, Oscar could show again just how strong he was," said Picnic PostNL coach Matt Winston. "It was a really nice third place after some great teamwork, and something we can continue to build on."

