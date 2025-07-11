'I don't know if I'm getting any closer to that win' – Oscar Onley best of the rest behind Pogačar and Vingegaard on Tour de France stage 7

By published

World champion says young Scot has 'showed in the past already how a superb rider he is, with a punchy kick' after third place at Mûr-de-Bretagne

Oscar Onley
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar Onley (Picnic PostNL) made his debut at the Tour de France last season, and it took him 17 days of racing to make it into the top 10 of a stage – no easy feat for a maiden appearance. But fast forward a year, and after just seven stages, he's already managed to do it three times, losing out only to the sport's superstars.

On the punchy stage 4 finale into Rouen, only Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) could beat him.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.