Sky gives its sprinters a work-out at training camp

Image 1 of 8 All smiles: John-Lee Augustyn looks cold but happy (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 2 of 8 Frenchman Sylvain Calzati (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 3 of 8 And the winner is.... Henderson finishes off the hard work (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 4 of 8 Greg Henderson takes a quick short cut (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 5 of 8 The leadout train in going full throttle (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 6 of 8 The leadout train take a right (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 7 of 8 Lunch from the back of a car. The less glamorous side of professional cycling (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 8 of 8 Rod Ellingworth talks to the riders before the training ride (Image credit: Richard Moore)

After spending the last couple of days perfecting their time trial skills, Team Sky switched disciplines and worked on their leadout train and sprinting at their training camp in Valencia, Spain.

The riders, who included Greg Henderson, Thomas Löfkvist, Michael Barry, Sylvain Calzati and Simon Gerrans, had a hard day in the saddle. They began with a five-hour ride before sprint work began on a closed circuit.

The team camp ends Friday with Sky’s camp line-up departing for Andalucia and the Tour du Haut Var.

The team have already chalked up four wins this season. Edvald Boasson Hagen won stage three in the Tour of Oman but lost his overall lead during Wednesday’s stage 4 after the Norwegian lost over a minute to Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo).