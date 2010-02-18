Sky gives its sprinters a work-out at training camp
Andalucia squad practices its leadout train
After spending the last couple of days perfecting their time trial skills, Team Sky switched disciplines and worked on their leadout train and sprinting at their training camp in Valencia, Spain.
The riders, who included Greg Henderson, Thomas Löfkvist, Michael Barry, Sylvain Calzati and Simon Gerrans, had a hard day in the saddle. They began with a five-hour ride before sprint work began on a closed circuit.
The team camp ends Friday with Sky’s camp line-up departing for Andalucia and the Tour du Haut Var.
The team have already chalked up four wins this season. Edvald Boasson Hagen won stage three in the Tour of Oman but lost his overall lead during Wednesday’s stage 4 after the Norwegian lost over a minute to Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo).
