Rodríguez injured in training camp mishap

Joaquim Rodriguez Olivier (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Team Katusha)

Spaniard Joaquim Rodríguez was injured on Sunday in a fall during his Katusha team training camp in Calpe, Spain and had to head back home to Barcelona to rest for ten days.

The team's new recruit was on a descent when he was unable to avoid some broken glass on the road. He punctured his front tire, crashed, and suffered two large cuts to his thigh and buttocks and lost a lot of blood.

"I was taken to a hospital where they gave me 15 stitches and said I should go at least 10 days without cycling," he told Marca.com.

Rodríguez, third place in the world championships last fall in Mendrisio, Switzerland, came across to the Katusha team this season from Caisse d'Epargne.