RadioShack begins Spanish training camp in Calpe

Image 1 of 45 Chris Horner enjoying the sunny morning in Spain (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 2 of 45 With over 2000 pieces of clothing to be distributed, the team uses these individually named duffel bags to make sure each rider gets what they need (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 3 of 45 A close up of the Team RadioShack Nissan team cars (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 4 of 45 Breakfast time at the Team RadioShack training camp (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 5 of 45 Breakfast of champions for Team RadioShack (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 6 of 45 No doubting the team's component sponsor (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 7 of 45 Meals on wheels (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 8 of 45 RadioShack's mechanics have been keep busy at the training camp (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 9 of 45 A rider's SRM is calibrated before a training ride (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 10 of 45 RadioShack's self-made nickname 'The Shack' (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 11 of 45 The riders were split into two groups for day two of the camp (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 12 of 45 Fumiyuki Beppu, clearly happy to have his team sorted out for 2010 (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 13 of 45 Lance Armstrong's Livestrong foundation logo takes prominence on the team bike's seatstays (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 14 of 45 Great weather means great training (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 15 of 45 Jani Brajkovic's bike gets some attention from the team mechanic (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 16 of 45 Sebastian Rosseler checks out his team Trek Madone 6.9 (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 17 of 45 Sebastian Rosseler checks a few things before the ride on day two (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 18 of 45 Plenty of discussion at the RadioShack team training camp (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 19 of 45 Ben Coates chats with Jani Brajkovic (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 20 of 45 Full to the brim: The contents of the RadioShack team truck (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 21 of 45 RadioShack's team socks (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 22 of 45 A RadioShack team car and team truck (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 23 of 45 Still plenty of base being established at this stage of the season (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 24 of 45 Andreas Kloden wonders what's going on, on the other side of the parking lot (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 25 of 45 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) makes a few tweaks (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 26 of 45 Fuyu Li adjusts his gillet (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 27 of 45 Who you lookin' at? (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 28 of 45 Gert Steegmans gets camera shy (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 29 of 45 Thomas Vaitkus (RadioShack) (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 30 of 45 Close up: The sun's out but it's still cool enough for ear warmers in Spain (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 31 of 45 The RadioShack bunch push on in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 32 of 45 The riders take on a short climb (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 33 of 45 Valencia was the destination on the day's ride (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 34 of 45 Team RadioShack (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 35 of 45 Fumiyuki Beppu takes a turn on the front of the bunch (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 36 of 45 A team car offers some protection for the riders in urban areas (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 37 of 45 One of the riders trains on a slightly older Madone that the team's new ones (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 38 of 45 Gert Steegmans straps up for a training ride in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 39 of 45 Ben Hermans on the RadioShack training ride (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 40 of 45 Portugal's Tiago Machado (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 41 of 45 Smooth roads ahead for RadioShack (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 42 of 45 Director's-eye view (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 43 of 45 Beautiful scenery as the team descends back into town (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 44 of 45 Hard to miss the RadioShack bunch (Image credit: Glenn Kasin) Image 45 of 45 That's a heck of a lot of wheels (Image credit: Glenn Kasin)

While RadioShack's 2010 racing season has already kicked off for some of the team, 23 members of the squad have come together in Calpe, Spain for one final training camp before the European calendar commences in earnest.

Apart from the opportunity to train beneath sunny skies, the camp is being used to get the majority of riders to be fitted up with the full array of their RadioShack clothing and equipment. On day one, as riders trickled in from all over the world, the team were busy trying on their official racing and casual apparel, and making the necessary tweaks to their new bikes.

With a most of the riders being reunited for the first time since last December's team get-together in Arizona, the day was also a chance to catch up on the last few months of gossip. Several riders had made the long journey from their home countries, with Sam Bewley flying in from New Zealand, Levi Leipheimer from California, USA, and Fuyu Li from China. For Japan's Fumiyuki Beppu it was also his first chance to ride with his new teammates after he settled affairs with former team Skil-Shimano mid-week.

Day two of the camp saw Team Manager Johan Bruyneel prescribe a four-hour ride, with the riders split into two groups as they made their journey north towards Valencia. Those whose flights to Spain had fallen into the long-haul category were sent back to the team hotel early while the remaining riders pushed on for a final hour in the local hills.

The RadioShack training camp continues until the end of next week.

Click here to view a gallery of images from the opening days of the Team RadioShack training camp.

