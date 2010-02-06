RadioShack begins Spanish training camp in Calpe

Riders get decked out with team gear as European season approaches
While RadioShack's 2010 racing season has already kicked off for some of the team, 23 members of the squad have come together in Calpe, Spain for one final training camp before the European calendar commences in earnest.
Apart from the opportunity to train beneath sunny skies, the camp is being used to get the majority of riders to be fitted up with the full array of their RadioShack clothing and equipment. On day one, as riders trickled in from all over the world, the team were busy trying on their official racing and casual apparel, and making the necessary tweaks to their new bikes.
With a most of the riders being reunited for the first time since last December's team get-together in Arizona, the day was also a chance to catch up on the last few months of gossip. Several riders had made the long journey from their home countries, with Sam Bewley flying in from New Zealand, Levi Leipheimer from California, USA, and Fuyu Li from China. For Japan's Fumiyuki Beppu it was also his first chance to ride with his new teammates after he settled affairs with former team Skil-Shimano mid-week.
Day two of the camp saw Team Manager Johan Bruyneel prescribe a four-hour ride, with the riders split into two groups as they made their journey north towards Valencia. Those whose flights to Spain had fallen into the long-haul category were sent back to the team hotel early while the remaining riders pushed on for a final hour in the local hills.
The RadioShack training camp continues until the end of next week.
Click here to view a gallery of images from the opening days of the Team RadioShack training camp.
