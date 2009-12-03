Breschel joins Saxo Bank teammates on mountain climb

Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Saxo Bank's Matti Breschel appears to have recovered quickly from an ankle injury suffered at the team's annual training and survival camp.The 25-year-old Dane joined his teammates last night to climb a mountain as part of the team building exercise on Fuertaventura in the Canary Islands.

Earlier in the week Breschel twisted his ankle and had been instructed to stay off of it for several days. Despite some discomfort the Danish national road race Champion made it to the top of the climb for a bonfire with his fellow riders and team staff.

"Frankly, I'm a little surprised that I could go all the way up, but also totally thrilled that I did. It was a totally wild great experience to stand up there with the bonfire," Breschel told Denmark's TV 2 Sport.

Although the start of the 2010 road season is still some two months away, Andy Schleck's quip by the bonfire indicates that the riders are already contemplating the challenges the new year will present. Schleck asking brother Fränk, "Do you think that [Alberto] Contador can see the bonfire from Madrid?"

The Saxo Bank camp concludes today in Fuertaventura.

