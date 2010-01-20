Rabobank trains in Mojacar, Spain
Dutch ProTour squad returns to familiar locale for training camp
For the fourth straight year, the Rabobank team has gathered in Mojacar, Spain for its pre-season training camp taking place January 13-24.
Situated along the Mediterranean in the southern province of Almería, Mojacar provides a variety of little-traveled roads and plenty of sunshine for the Dutch ProTour team to put in the miles.
"Being here in January is a haven for us," Rabobank technical director told ideal.es. "The roads here are very good for training in large groups and we are very happy at the hotel, it is like a home."
Rabobank's Denis Menchov, Robert Gesink and Oscar Freire and teammates have been enjoying the sunshine which dominates the arid region, the setting for famed spaghetti western films such as The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and A Fistful of Dollars.
