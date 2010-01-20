Rabobank trains in Mojacar, Spain

Image 1 of 9 Rabobank riders enjoy sunny weather in Spain's southern Almería province during a pre-season camp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 9 Robert Gesink in action during Rabobank's training camp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 9 Dutchman Robert Gesink is hoping to shine in the Grand Tours this year. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 9 It looks like Spain's Oscar Freire is opting for more horsepower during Rabobank's training camp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 9 Three-time world champion Oscar Freire gets ready to roll. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 9 The Rabobank team selected Mojacar for its good roads and lack of traffic. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 9 Denis Menchov awaits the start of a ride during Rabobank's training camp in Mojacar, Spain. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 9 Russia's Denis Menchov trains during Rabobank's pre-season camp in Mojacar, Spain. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 9 2009 Giro d'Italia champion Denis Menchov puts in the miles. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

For the fourth straight year, the Rabobank team has gathered in Mojacar, Spain for its pre-season training camp taking place January 13-24.

Situated along the Mediterranean in the southern province of Almería, Mojacar provides a variety of little-traveled roads and plenty of sunshine for the Dutch ProTour team to put in the miles.

"Being here in January is a haven for us," Rabobank technical director told ideal.es. "The roads here are very good for training in large groups and we are very happy at the hotel, it is like a home."

Rabobank's Denis Menchov, Robert Gesink and Oscar Freire and teammates have been enjoying the sunshine which dominates the arid region, the setting for famed spaghetti western films such as The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and A Fistful of Dollars.