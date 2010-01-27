Trending

Ag2R La Mondiale presented in Paris

Optimism the key for ambitious French team

Riders and staff pose at Ag2R La Mondiale headquarters.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Martin Elmiger is back for another crack at the Classics with Ag2R La Mondiale.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Nicolas Rousseau has some well-groomed locks going on.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Tadej Valjavec is one of the team's 'go to' men.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Roche, Nocentini and Champion front the team photo.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The Ag2R La Mondiale team for 2010.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Andre Renaudin, Yvon Breton, Dimitri Champion and Vincent Lavenu.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Nicolas Roche signs autographs at the presentation.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
All smiles for the team's two national champions.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Dimitri Champion (l) and Nicolas Roche.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
There was plenty of attention on Dimitri Champion.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Tadej Valjavec (l) and Rinaldo Nocentini chat during the presentation.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Lloyd Mondory listens attentively.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Hubert Dupont.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Yuriy Krivstov.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
John Gadret.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The Ag2R La Mondiale team bikes with Rinaldo Nocentini's 2009 Tour de France yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The Kuota models Ag2R La Mondiale riders will use in 2010.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jose Luis Arrieta (l) and Ben Gastauer.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Sebastien Hinault.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Lloyd Mondory at the presentation.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Anthony Ravard.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Irish national champion Nicolas Roche.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Dimitri Champion and Christophe Riblon look a little serious.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Julien Berard.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Rinaldo Nocentini.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Rinaldo Nocentini and Tour de France stalwart Daniel Mangeas.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
David Lelay is due a big season this year.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Ludovi Turpin and Anthony Ravard.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Having recently completed its first ProTour race of 2010, the Santos Tour Down Under, French team Ag2R La Mondiale presented its squad at the company's headquarters in Paris.

Boasting riders such as Nicolas Roche, Martin Elmiger, Rinaldo Noncentini and French national champion Dimitri Champion in its lineup, the team is aiming to build upon a successful 2009 campaign, which saw Noncentini wear the maillot jaune and Nicolas Roche [pictured below] enjoy a breakout performance at the Tour de France.

These four team members will be responsible for results in the Classics and grand tours, whilst management will turn to strong riders such as David Lelay, Tadej Valjavec and the experienced Sebastien Hinault to provide ample support to its bigger names.

The team's next race is the traditional French season opener, Grand Prix La Marseillaise, where the squad will be lead by Champion, with Le Lay, Guillaume Bonnafond, Hubert Dupont, Julien Loubet, Lloyd Mondory, Maxime Bouet and René Mandri also on the race roster.