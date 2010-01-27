Ag2R La Mondiale presented in Paris

Boasting riders such as Nicolas Roche, Martin Elmiger, Rinaldo Noncentini and French national champion Dimitri Champion in its lineup, the team is aiming to build upon a successful 2009 campaign, which saw Noncentini wear the maillot jaune and Nicolas Roche [pictured below] enjoy a breakout performance at the Tour de France.
These four team members will be responsible for results in the Classics and grand tours, whilst management will turn to strong riders such as David Lelay, Tadej Valjavec and the experienced Sebastien Hinault to provide ample support to its bigger names.
The team's next race is the traditional French season opener, Grand Prix La Marseillaise, where the squad will be lead by Champion, with Le Lay, Guillaume Bonnafond, Hubert Dupont, Julien Loubet, Lloyd Mondory, Maxime Bouet and René Mandri also on the race roster.
