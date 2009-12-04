Liquigas get set to go in the snow

Image 1 of 35 The Liquigas squad set off on a cross-country hike at Passo San Pellegrino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 35 Franco Pellizotti, Ivan Basso, Roman Kreuziger and Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 35 Ivan Basso listens to instructions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 35 Daniele Bennati and Roman Kreuziger enjoying the evening snowfall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 35 Franco Pellizotti jogs in the snow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 35 Ivan Basso, calling for a drink already? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 35 Franco Pellizotti leads the troops into the orienteering course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali gets ready for a cross-country session in the snow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 35 Roman Kreuziger, Ivan Basso, Vincenzo Nibali and Franco Pellizotti get ready to ride. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 35 The Liquigas riders ponder the route for their orienteering course (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 35 Pellizotti, Basso, Kreuziger and Nibali ride in the snow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 35 Franco Pellizotti appears chuffed to have located a tree for Christmas (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 35 Po-Po-Po-Po-Poker face? Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 35 A snow-clad Vincenzo Nibali grins at the Liquigas winter training camp this week (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 35 Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali stretching at the Liquigas camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 35 Ivan Basso tries his snow shoes on for size (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 35 Franco Pellizotti and Ivan Basso peruse their maps (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 35 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali gets it sideways in the snow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 35 Manuel Quinziato stretches after a day in the snow (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali looks set to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 35 Roman Kreuziger gets used to the slippery conditions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 35 A community minded Franco Pellizotti clears the pass (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 35 Franco Pellizotti and Roman Kreuziger (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 35 Fabio Sabatini and Daniele Bennati experience foosball glory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 35 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 35 Daniele Bennati waits for a lift down the mountain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 35 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 35 Roman Kreuziger and Ivan Basso await the start of another activity (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 35 Roman Kreuziger enjoys a quick descent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 35 Brothers in arms: Roman Kreuziger, Franco Pellizotti, Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 35 Safety first: Ivan Basso tests conditions prior to a team activity (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 35 Liquigas limber up for the 2010 season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 35 Peace man: Ivan Basso at the Liquigas training camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Liquigas gathered this week at the Italian ski resort of Passo San Pellegrino for their annual pre-season training camp in the snow. Stars Ivan Basso, Daniele Bennati, Franco Pellizotti, Vincenzo Nibali and Roman Kreuziger joined their teammates for a range of activities both on and off the bike.

At 1918 metres above sea level, the riders ditched the narrow tyres of their road bikes for the knobbly version and took part in team building orienteering exercises. Italian photographer Roberto Bettini was there to capture the lime-clad squad as they set a solid, if somewhat chilly, foundation for the new racing season.

Click here to view the full photo gallery of Liquigas' winter training camp.



Ivan Basso tries his snow shoes on for size.

Franco Pellizotti and Ivan Basso peruse their maps for the orienteering course.



Vincenzo Nibali gets it sideways.



