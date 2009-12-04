Liquigas get set to go in the snow

Italian team prepare for 2010 with Passo San Pellegrino training camp
Liquigas gathered this week at the Italian ski resort of Passo San Pellegrino for their annual pre-season training camp in the snow. Stars Ivan Basso, Daniele Bennati, Franco Pellizotti, Vincenzo Nibali and Roman Kreuziger joined their teammates for a range of activities both on and off the bike.
At 1918 metres above sea level, the riders ditched the narrow tyres of their road bikes for the knobbly version and took part in team building orienteering exercises. Italian photographer Roberto Bettini was there to capture the lime-clad squad as they set a solid, if somewhat chilly, foundation for the new racing season.
Click here to view the full photo gallery of Liquigas' winter training camp.
Ivan Basso tries his snow shoes on for size.
Franco Pellizotti and Ivan Basso peruse their maps for the orienteering course.
Vincenzo Nibali gets it sideways.
