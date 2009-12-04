Trending

Liquigas get set to go in the snow

Italian team prepare for 2010 with Passo San Pellegrino training camp

The Liquigas squad set off on a cross-country hike at Passo San Pellegrino

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Franco Pellizotti, Ivan Basso, Roman Kreuziger and Vincenzo Nibali

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso listens to instructions

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniele Bennati and Roman Kreuziger enjoying the evening snowfall

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Franco Pellizotti jogs in the snow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso, calling for a drink already?

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Franco Pellizotti leads the troops into the orienteering course

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali gets ready for a cross-country session in the snow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger, Ivan Basso, Vincenzo Nibali and Franco Pellizotti get ready to ride.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Liquigas riders ponder the route for their orienteering course

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Pellizotti, Basso, Kreuziger and Nibali ride in the snow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Franco Pellizotti appears chuffed to have located a tree for Christmas

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Po-Po-Po-Po-Poker face? Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A snow-clad Vincenzo Nibali grins at the Liquigas winter training camp this week

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniele Bennati (Liquigas)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali stretching at the Liquigas camp

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso tries his snow shoes on for size

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Franco Pellizotti and Ivan Basso peruse their maps

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali gets it sideways in the snow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Manuel Quinziato stretches after a day in the snow

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali looks set to go

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger gets used to the slippery conditions

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A community minded Franco Pellizotti clears the pass

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Franco Pellizotti and Roman Kreuziger

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Sabatini and Daniele Bennati experience foosball glory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniele Bennati waits for a lift down the mountain

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger and Ivan Basso await the start of another activity

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger enjoys a quick descent

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Brothers in arms: Roman Kreuziger, Franco Pellizotti, Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Safety first: Ivan Basso tests conditions prior to a team activity

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Liquigas limber up for the 2010 season

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peace man: Ivan Basso at the Liquigas training camp

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Liquigas gathered this week at the Italian ski resort of Passo San Pellegrino for their annual pre-season training camp in the snow. Stars Ivan Basso, Daniele Bennati, Franco Pellizotti, Vincenzo Nibali and Roman Kreuziger joined their teammates for a range of activities both on and off the bike.

At 1918 metres above sea level, the riders ditched the narrow tyres of their road bikes for the knobbly version and took part in team building orienteering exercises. Italian photographer Roberto Bettini was there to capture the lime-clad squad as they set a solid, if somewhat chilly, foundation for the new racing season.

