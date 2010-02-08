RadioShack camp continues in Spain

Image 1 of 20 Haimar Zubeldia waits for his team-mates at the start of the team's second training ride. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 2 of 20 Given all the adjustments going on the Treks weren’t as pristine as they’ll be during the season…before races at least. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 3 of 20 Some of the riders were quicker to get sorted for the ride than others. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 4 of 20 Team RadioShack has done a deal with Japanese car manufacturer Nissan to provide its vehicles. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 5 of 20 Chris Horner swaps the Nike sandals for his cycling shoes. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 6 of 20 A Trek Madone waiting to be measured to fit. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 7 of 20 A rider pulls out the Nike branded shoes as he prepares for the training ride. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 8 of 20 Chris Horner spent the last two seasons with Johan Bruyneel at Astana. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 9 of 20 There were plenty of last minute changes going on before the ride. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 10 of 20 Haimar Zubeldia waits for his teammate before starting the four hour ride. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 11 of 20 Fumiyuki Beppu (left) has joined the squad for its first European training camp, after signing with the squad early last week. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 12 of 20 All of RadioShack's Treks feature Livestrong branding on the seat stays. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 13 of 20 RadioShack's riders were fitted out with their new Treks on the camp's first day. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 14 of 20 One of RadioShack's riders makes sure everything measures up with his Trek. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 15 of 20 New Zealand's Sam Bewley (left) waits for the ride to start. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 16 of 20 Levi Leipheimer was riding a different bike to the other 22 riders at the camp. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 17 of 20 Levi Leipheimer even took to making his own adjustments. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 18 of 20 Levi Leipheimer fiddles with his saddle positioning before the ride. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 19 of 20 Levi Leipheimer gets some last minute checks before the training ride. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net) Image 20 of 20 Chris Horner talks to some of the team members before the ride on day two. (Image credit: John Fegan/www.traininspain.net)

All but two of RadioShack’s riders are taking part in the team’s European camp in Calpe, Spain, with Lance Armstrong and Yaroslav Popovych the only riders absent. While Armstrong is at home training around Austin, Texas, his squad is training in Spain for a week until some of the riders head for Volta ao Algarve which starts on February 17.

The RadioShack team has been split in two for the training rides, with the classics team separating from the remaining riders. Fumiyuki Beppu has joined the outfit for the first time, having been released from his Skil-Shimano contract last year to join the American squad.

Cyclingnews has already published images from the first day of the team camp on Friday, however these images are from day two when team manager Johan Bruyneel sent the riders on a four-hour ride, north towards Valencia. Riders whose flights to Spain had fallen into the long-haul category were sent back to the team hotel early while the remaining riders pushed on for a final hour in the local hills.

