RadioShack camp continues in Spain

All but two of RadioShack’s riders are taking part in the team’s European camp in Calpe, Spain, with Lance Armstrong and Yaroslav Popovych the only riders absent. While Armstrong is at home training around Austin, Texas, his squad is training in Spain for a week until some of the riders head for Volta ao Algarve which starts on February 17.
The RadioShack team has been split in two for the training rides, with the classics team separating from the remaining riders. Fumiyuki Beppu has joined the outfit for the first time, having been released from his Skil-Shimano contract last year to join the American squad.
Cyclingnews has already published images from the first day of the team camp on Friday, however these images are from day two when team manager Johan Bruyneel sent the riders on a four-hour ride, north towards Valencia. Riders whose flights to Spain had fallen into the long-haul category were sent back to the team hotel early while the remaining riders pushed on for a final hour in the local hills.
To see the full gallery click here.
