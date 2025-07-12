'Fighter' João Almeida continues Tour de France with broken rib while Eddie Dunbar is forced out of the race following stage 7 crash

By Contributions from published

'He slept well, came down for breakfast with a smile on his face. Nothing too serious' says UAE Team Emirates-XRG boss Gianetti

ROUEN, FRANCE - JULY 08: (L-R) Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck - Yellow Leader Jersey, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG attack during the 112th Tour de France, Stage 4 a 174.2km stage from Amiens Metropole to Rouen / #UCIWT / on July 08, 2025 in Rouen, France. (Photo by Bernard Papon - Pool/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar's lieutenant João Almeida is battling on at the Tour de France despite suffering a broken rib (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jayco-AlUla racer Eddie Dunbar has become the latest rider to abandon the Tour de France ahead of Saturday's sprint stage to Laval, the Irishman forced to pull out after crashing hard late on stage 7 to the Mûr-de-Bretagne.

Dunbar, who lay 29th overall after finishing fourth from the break on stage 6 to Vire Normandie, was among numerous riders going down hard in a mass crash with 6.5km to go on Friday's stage.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.