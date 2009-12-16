Katusha kick off in Calpe

Image 1 of 9 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) pulls on his neck warmer prior to a training ride in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 2 of 9 Riders make sure everything is shipshape before heading out on a training ride. (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 3 of 9 The Katusha mechanics are being kept busy this week in Spain. (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 4 of 9 A mechanic makes some tweaks to a rider's cleat position. (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 5 of 9 Bundles of bikes await their pilots. (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 6 of 9 Italians Danilo Napolitano and Luca Mazzanti wait for their Katusha teammates. (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 7 of 9 Chilly, but good weather for Katusha's training camp. (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 8 of 9 Katusha riders take a break on one of their training rides this week. (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 9 of 9 A soigneur dishes out the bananas on a training ride. (Image credit: Team Katusha)

Katusha have joined the southern migration of professional cycling teams to the Mediterranean for their first pre-season training camp in Calpe, Spain.

The team have assembled for the traditional schedule of training rides and equipment fittings. Riders have also had the opportunity to get to know new teammates, including Kim Kirchen (from Columbia-HTC), Joaquin Rodriguez (from Caisse d'Epargne) and Eduard Vorganov (from Xacobeo Galicia).

Most of the team's 2010 squad are in attendance at the camp with the exception of Robbie McEwan, Lazlo Bodrogi and Evgeni Petrov. McEwen will remain in Australia until next year, Bodrogi is having remove pins from an injuries suffered at the 2008 Deutschland Tour and Petrov is expecting the birth of his first child

Despite the location on Spain's eastern seaboard, the riders have still rugged up against the winter conditions. The camp began on Friday and will last until next Monday.

