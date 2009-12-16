Katusha kick off in Calpe
Russian team commence new season with Spanish training camp
Katusha have joined the southern migration of professional cycling teams to the Mediterranean for their first pre-season training camp in Calpe, Spain.
The team have assembled for the traditional schedule of training rides and equipment fittings. Riders have also had the opportunity to get to know new teammates, including Kim Kirchen (from Columbia-HTC), Joaquin Rodriguez (from Caisse d'Epargne) and Eduard Vorganov (from Xacobeo Galicia).
Most of the team's 2010 squad are in attendance at the camp with the exception of Robbie McEwan, Lazlo Bodrogi and Evgeni Petrov. McEwen will remain in Australia until next year, Bodrogi is having remove pins from an injuries suffered at the 2008 Deutschland Tour and Petrov is expecting the birth of his first child
Despite the location on Spain's eastern seaboard, the riders have still rugged up against the winter conditions. The camp began on Friday and will last until next Monday.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy