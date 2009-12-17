Cervélo's Canary Islands training camp underway

Image 1 of 8 Time to put in the base miles for the 2010 season at Cervélo TestTeam's first training camp. (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam) Image 2 of 8 Cervélo TestTeam is spending its first training camp of the 2010 season on the island of Tenerife. (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam) Image 3 of 8 Both the white and black Cervélo TestTeam kits from 2009 were on display in Tenerife. (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam) Image 4 of 8 It's a relaxed atmosphere during the first training camp of the season. (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam) Image 5 of 8 Spain's Iñigo Cuesta Lopez, left, and Xavier Tondo Volpini spend some time at the front of the double paceline. (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam) Image 6 of 8 Spain's Xavier Tondo Volpini, right, rode for Andalucía - Cajasur in 2009 and is a new acquistion for Cervélo TestTeam's roster (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam) Image 7 of 8 The Cervélo TestTeam enjoys sunshine and good roads during its Tenerife training camp. (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam) Image 8 of 8 Cervélo TestTeam's men and women train together on the island of Tenerife. (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam)

Cervélo TestTeam started its 2010 season this week with a training camp in the Canary Islands. Members of both the men's and women's teams are training on the island of Tenerife from December 14 to December 20.

"The choice of the Canary Islands is because it offers us a great combination of things that make it the ideal place for a training camp - fantastic climate, good roads, great services and people," said directeur sportif Alex Sans Vega. "Some of our riders down here are from Austria, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Great Britain and Belgium. In those countries it is very difficult to do bike-based training because of the weather - which is usually rainy and cold this time of year.

"With the conditions here and the weather hovering around 25 degrees [Celsius] it is the perfect scenario to put some good kilometres in the legs together with gym training. It is also nice for both the women's and men's teams to train down here together as there aren't many options during the year that provide that opportunity."

Riders attending the training camp include Davide Apollonio (Ita), Lizzie Armitstead (GBr), Theo Bos (Ned), Iñigo Cuesta (Spa), Lieselot Decroix (Bel), Stefan Denifl (Aut), Xavier Florencio (Spa), Daniel Lloyd (GBr), Joaquin Novoa (Spa), Oscar Pujol (Spa), Dominique Rollin (Can), Patricia Schwager (Swi), Xavier Tondo (Spa) and Marcel Wyss (Swi).

Click here to see photos of Cervélo TestTeam's training camp on Tenerife.

The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.