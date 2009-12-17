Cervélo's Canary Islands training camp underway
Cervélo TestTeam's men and women kick off 2010 season
Cervélo TestTeam started its 2010 season this week with a training camp in the Canary Islands. Members of both the men's and women's teams are training on the island of Tenerife from December 14 to December 20.
Cervélo's men and women report on training in Tenerife
"The choice of the Canary Islands is because it offers us a great combination of things that make it the ideal place for a training camp - fantastic climate, good roads, great services and people," said directeur sportif Alex Sans Vega. "Some of our riders down here are from Austria, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Great Britain and Belgium. In those countries it is very difficult to do bike-based training because of the weather - which is usually rainy and cold this time of year.
"With the conditions here and the weather hovering around 25 degrees [Celsius] it is the perfect scenario to put some good kilometres in the legs together with gym training. It is also nice for both the women's and men's teams to train down here together as there aren't many options during the year that provide that opportunity."
Riders attending the training camp include Davide Apollonio (Ita), Lizzie Armitstead (GBr), Theo Bos (Ned), Iñigo Cuesta (Spa), Lieselot Decroix (Bel), Stefan Denifl (Aut), Xavier Florencio (Spa), Daniel Lloyd (GBr), Joaquin Novoa (Spa), Oscar Pujol (Spa), Dominique Rollin (Can), Patricia Schwager (Swi), Xavier Tondo (Spa) and Marcel Wyss (Swi).
