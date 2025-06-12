Recommended reading

'The first three-hour outings seemed endless' – Marta Cavalli offers insight into Mount Teide altitude camp ahead of Tour de Suisse

By published

Italian rider looks to reap benefits on return from high ground, as she continues build-up for Giro d'Italia Women

, BELGIUM - APRIL 27: Marta Cavalli of Team Picnic PostNL of Italy during the match between Liege v Bastogne - Liege 2025 Women&#039;s Elite on April 27, 2025 (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Three years ago, Marta Cavalli was building up to the Giro d'Italia as one of the favourites, but in 2025, she's returning from altitude to race the Tour de Suisse, searching for her top level with PicnicPostNL ahead of her home Grand Tour.

It's been a long road for Cavalli since she suffered a serious injury at the Tour de France Femmes in 2022, after finishing second at that aforementioned Giro, with more subsequent crashes and confidence issues ever since, seeing her fall away from the top prospect she once was.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.