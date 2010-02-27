Creed's Corner: Gallery from Team Type 1 Camp

Image 1 of 21 Chris Jones and Dan Holt are the best of friends. Team bonding has paid off. (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 2 of 21 Our team bus full of the new Colnago bikes (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 3 of 21 Our newest recruit, Derek Zoolander (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 4 of 21 I woke up here and it's not even my room. (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 5 of 21 Sometimes at camp you can just chill (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 6 of 21 There are perks to being on tt1, free candy (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 7 of 21 Valri trying out new insoles (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 8 of 21 Shaun Milne is excited about the insoles (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 9 of 21 Our new team clothes dryer (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 10 of 21 Here's your pink slip Mike. Thanks (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 11 of 21 Ken Hanson Is hungry after 3 days in the snow (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 12 of 21 Watching The Little Mermaid made everyone emotional. Things got even worse when we watched Miss Congeniality (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 13 of 21 I need to stop taking picture of guys getting dressed (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 14 of 21 Frattini is Italian. If I tied his hands behind his back, he couldn't talk (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 15 of 21 The photographer tired to make us look taller. (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 16 of 21 Not sure who this is, but he is the best looking rider. By far. (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 17 of 21 Snow in 49 states. We are not in the 1 (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 18 of 21 The poor director had to get his arm cold to take this photo. What a tough bastard. (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 19 of 21 Phil, hoping Chris Hansen isn't with this camera crew (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 20 of 21 Will Duggan showing off his new tattoo. And his huge legs (Image credit: Mike Creed) Image 21 of 21 When it snows, you must stare at the wall (Image credit: Mike Creed)

With team camp season drawing to a close Cyclingnews asked Mike Creed of Team Type 1 fame for his low-down on their camp at Gainseville, Georgia in the south-eastern US.

Creed lives just 20 miles away from where camp was held so he knows the roads well.

However, with bitterly cold conditions and snow, the riders were forced to spend most of the camp tucked up safely indoors.

Time was never wasted, though, and the team held several meetings with the management and sponsors.

