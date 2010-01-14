Astana training in Spain

Image 1 of 20 Astana's Daniel Navarro and Alberto Contador during the team's training camp in Calpe. (Image credit: Team Astana) Image 2 of 20 Astana team members await the start of a training ride in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: Team Astana) Image 3 of 20 Alberto Contador poses for photographers at the Astana training camp. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 20 Astana's Alberto Contador adjusts his helmet prior to a training ride in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 20 Alberto Contador gets ready for a training ride at the Astana camp in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 20 Alberto Contador spends some time at the front during a training ride in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 20 The Astana team during the first of 11 days of training in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 20 Alberto Contador chats with a teammate during a training ride in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 20 Alberto Contador sets tempo for his Astana teammates. (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 20 Alberto Contador leads the team during a training ride. (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 20 The Astana team poses for a photo prior to a training ride in Calpe, Spain. (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 20 Alberto Contador, right, is about to set out on a ride during Astana's training camp. (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 20 The Astana team puts in the miles at its Calpe, Spain training camp. (Image credit: AFP) Image 14 of 20 Astana's Alberto Contador at the team's training camp in Calpe. (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 20 Alberto Contador (Astana) prior to heading out on a training ride with his team. (Image credit: AFP) Image 16 of 20 Assan Bazayev, center, at the front of Astana's training ride. (Image credit: Team Astana) Image 17 of 20 New Astana team member Mirko Selvaggi, center, chats with Alberto Contador. (Image credit: Team Astana) Image 18 of 20 Alberto Contador zips up at the summit of the Col de Rates. (Image credit: Team Astana) Image 19 of 20 Alberto Contador is dressed for cold weather on a team training ride. (Image credit: Team Astana) Image 20 of 20 Astana's Benjamin Noval, David De la Fuente, Pepe Martí, and Daniel Navarro (l-r) (Image credit: Team Astana)

After Team Katusha in December and several Quick Step riders last week, Alberto Contador's Astana squad has travelled to Calpe, near Alicante in southern Spain, for a training camp.

Except for the team's line-up currently in Australia for the Tour Down Under, the whole of Astana's roster has met in Calpe on Thursday for some extensive rides in better weather conditions.

"I don't remember a winter that was that bad," said Contador to AFP, explaining that his pre-season build-up had been somewhat compromised by the cold weather and snow that reigned in Europe since Christmas.

"I am completely confident," he meanwhile declared, even though the 2009 Tour de France winner was not able to train every day in the last weeks. "I feel really good, compared to other years." Contador is scheduled to debut the 2010 season at the Volta a o Algarve in Portugal from February 17-21.

"This year, I don't think I will attain the same level (in Algarve) but it will be a good assessment for the other races," added Contador, who also plans to race Paris-Nice from March 7-14.

