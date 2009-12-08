RadioShack's training camp begins in Arizona

Image 1 of 12 Yaroslav Popovych and Jose Luis Rubiera lead proceedings. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 2 of 12 With contracts running until the end of the year and RadioShack's kit not quite ready, the riders were out in the colours of their former squads. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 3 of 12 Recruits from the under-23 Trek-Livestrong squad Sam Bewley and Bjorn Selander check the details of their new bikes. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 4 of 12 Johan Bruyneel delivers instructions at the RadioShack team camp. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 5 of 12 Matthew Busche and Chris Horner. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 6 of 12 Chris Horner gets ready to ride. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 7 of 12 Andreas Klöden at the RadioShack team camp. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 8 of 12 Chris Horner and Lance Armstrong ride alongside one another. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 9 of 12 Most of the RadioShack team have made the journey to Tucson, Arizona this week. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 10 of 12 Lance Armstrong in Tucson, Arizona. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 11 of 12 Lance Armstrong (right) chats with a local friend on a training ride. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson) Image 12 of 12 Levi Leipheimer, Daryl Impey and Matthew Busche wait pre-ride. (Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

RadioShack have this week come together in Tucson, Arizona for the US squad's first training camp. Former-Astana teammates Lance Armstrong, Levi Leipheimer, Chris Horner, Andreas Klöden, Yaroslav Popovych and Haimar Zubeldia have joined new colleagues including Gert Steegmans, Daryl Impey and Sebastien Rosseler out and about on the roads around Tucson.

With their current contracts valid for a few more weeks and RadioShack yet to finalize its uniform for next season, the riders jumped aboard their new team bikes on Monday adorned in the jerseys of their 2009 squads. Photographer Casey B Gibson was there for Cyclingnews to capture the colourful procession of the team as it made its way out for a spin on a greyish day in Arizona.

Click here for an a gallery of images from Day 1 of the RadioShack training camp



The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.