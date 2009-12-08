RadioShack's training camp begins in Arizona
Lance Armstrong's Team RadioShack hit the roads around Tucson
RadioShack have this week come together in Tucson, Arizona for the US squad's first training camp. Former-Astana teammates Lance Armstrong, Levi Leipheimer, Chris Horner, Andreas Klöden, Yaroslav Popovych and Haimar Zubeldia have joined new colleagues including Gert Steegmans, Daryl Impey and Sebastien Rosseler out and about on the roads around Tucson.
With their current contracts valid for a few more weeks and RadioShack yet to finalize its uniform for next season, the riders jumped aboard their new team bikes on Monday adorned in the jerseys of their 2009 squads. Photographer Casey B Gibson was there for Cyclingnews to capture the colourful procession of the team as it made its way out for a spin on a greyish day in Arizona.
Click here for an a gallery of images from Day 1 of the RadioShack training camp
