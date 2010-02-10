Trending

A day of rest for RadioShack

American team enjoy an easier day at their Spanish training camp

Image 1 of 18

So glad you made it : Alain and Beppu talk shop

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 2 of 18

Team staff meet for a morning coffee

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 3 of 18

Team RadioShack enjoys a coffee on the rest day

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 4 of 18

How interesting: Team mechanics Geoff Brown and Alan Buttler relaxing for a bit

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 5 of 18

SRAM's Alex Wassmann talks with team director Jose Acevedo

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 6 of 18

Riders street wear waiting for the return

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 7 of 18

Rest day lunch. Look at the smiles

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 8 of 18

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 9 of 18

A rider enjoys a rest-day massage

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 10 of 18

Markel Irizar kicking his feet up

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 11 of 18

Johan Bruyneel meeting with Ekimov (right)

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 12 of 18

Elvio making drinks ahead of a short ride for some of the keener riders

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 13 of 18

Who brought the biscuits: Directors' meeting kicks off

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 14 of 18

Bruyneel and his staff have a lot to plan for the season ahead

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 15 of 18

What do you mean I've had enough food? Riders relax after a long lunch

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 16 of 18

Bjorn Selander and Sam Bewley enjoying their rest day

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 17 of 18

Bjorn Selander recovering from the past three days

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)
Image 18 of 18

Trek bottles ready and waiting for the riders who wanted to take a gentle spin

(Image credit: Glenn Kasin)

Careful not to overcook things before the season has begun, RadioShack's riders were afforded the luxury of a rest day this week at the team's Spanish training camp.

After several days of hard work on the roads around Calpe, most of the squad still made their way out for a one to two hour spin before retiring to a local café for a coffee and a chat.

Once back at the team hotel, the usual routine of massages and mechanical work took place as team managers Johan Bruyneel, José Azevedo, Alain Gallopin and Viatcheslav Ekimov took the opportunity to carry out impromptu pow-wows with team staff and suppliers.

But with the agenda eased for the day the entire team had plenty of time to kick back with one another. In this day-and-age of rigorous team bonding exercises there's a lot to be said for the old fashioned advantages of quality social time together.

As the saying goes, all work and no play…

