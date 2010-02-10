A day of rest for RadioShack

After several days of hard work on the roads around Calpe, most of the squad still made their way out for a one to two hour spin before retiring to a local café for a coffee and a chat.
Once back at the team hotel, the usual routine of massages and mechanical work took place as team managers Johan Bruyneel, José Azevedo, Alain Gallopin and Viatcheslav Ekimov took the opportunity to carry out impromptu pow-wows with team staff and suppliers.
But with the agenda eased for the day the entire team had plenty of time to kick back with one another. In this day-and-age of rigorous team bonding exercises there's a lot to be said for the old fashioned advantages of quality social time together.
As the saying goes, all work and no play…
Click here to view a gallery of images from the rest day at the RadioShack training camp.
