Milram riders starting in Mallorca

Team Milram riders during the 2009 season (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A small group of Milram riders is preparing for next season on the Spanish island of Mallorca. The German team and its riders plan to be ready for the first of their season's objectives, the Tour Down Under.

"Never before in the history of our team have we started our preparations so early," said team manager Gerry van Gerwen. "They worked very hard, sometimes up to seven hours on the bike. Some of them were not accustomed to something like that."

Robert Förster, Björn Schröder, Wim Stroetinga, Markus Eichler, Markus Fothen, Thomas Rohregger and Luke Roberts are training in Mallorca under the guidance of team director Ralf Grabsch. Van Gerwen visited his riders this week to check on their progress.

"Our riders have to take care of themselves entirely," said van Gerwen. "From shopping and cooking to laundry and cleaning their bikes and so on – they have to do it all themselves. That kind of things draws you together and gives you plenty to talk about other than cycling."

Milram will start its season with the Tour Down Under in Australia, January 17 to 24.

