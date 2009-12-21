Cervélo's men and women report on training in Tenerife

Image 1 of 7 The riders get ready to go in Tenerife (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam) Image 2 of 7 Time to put in the base miles for the 2010 season at Cervélo TestTeam's first training camp. (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam) Image 3 of 7 Lizzy Armitstead, Patricia Schwager and Lieselot Decroix (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam) Image 4 of 7 The Cervélo riders have also taken the opportunity to do some core stability work (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam) Image 5 of 7 Marcel Wyss does some strength training in Tenerife (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam) Image 6 of 7 Sports Director Philippe Mauduit delivers instructions on the day's ride (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam) Image 7 of 7 Members of the Cervélo women's team relax before a training ride (Image credit: Cervelo TestTeam)

A group of 15 Cervélo TestTeam riders has retuned to cold and snow of Europe after a week of training in more favourable conditions of Tenerife in the Canary Islands. The mixed group from the men's and women's have reflected positively on the opportunity to train on the road, in the gym and socialise with their teammates.

“Back home it is 2 degrees celsius at the moment and the good roads here on the island are perfect for training,” British rider Daniel Lloyd noted. “At the moment I am really focused on the spring classics. Milano-Sanremo and the Tour of Flanders in particular are high on the agenda, and they’re not so far away.”

Heading into her second year with the women's squad, Lieselot Decroix described the camp as, “a good opportunity to work together with my teammates. We've done some long ‘easy rides’, but it is never easy here on this island with all the climbs. We've also been doing work in the gym and on core stability.”

Marcel Wyss of Switzerland said his second visit to the island had been a significantly different experience than his first. “The first time I came for a holiday, but now it is more serious because this part of the season is really important as preparation for the 2010 season. Because it's snowing in Switzerland at the moment, this has been the last opportunity for me to train on the road before the team training camp in Portuga, and I hope I can make some good progress.”

Newcomer Theo Bos was happy not only to get away from the cold of his native Netherlands, but also to get to know his new colleagues. “It is also important to train together with your teammates in a good atmosphere. Hopefully we will see the results from a camp like this once the races start."

The entire Cervélo TestTeam squad will come together for a training camp in the Algarve region of southern Portugal in mid-January, 2010.