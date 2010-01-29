Experience UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis training camp like a pro

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) with assistant director Gord Fraser (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)

The US-based UCI Continental team UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis is offering the public two VIP spots at the team's training camp in Scottsdale, Arizona. Make a donation to the UnitedHealthcare Children's Foundation (www.uhcprocycling.com/forthekids/) by January 31, 2010 and the two highest donors will be special guests of the team on Saturday, February 13, and Sunday, February 14, the final two days of the team's training camp.

The package includes two nights at the Radisson - McDowell Ranch Resort/Casino; group rides with the team Saturday and Sunday morning; one full team kit, including long and short-sleeve jerseys, one set of bibs, gloves, socks, and more; team apparel package (T-shirt and podium cap); VIP seating and acknowledgement at the official team presentation and banquet, hosted by renowned cycling personality Dave Towle and Continental breakfast both mornings.

Winners are responsible for travel to and from the Radisson, and providing their own bicycle for the group rides.

If you can't experience the entire training camp, you can still attend the official team presentation and banquet in Scottsdale, Arizona on the evening of Saturday, February 13. Less than 100 tickets will be available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis for a tax-deductible $175 donation to the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF). Tickets must be purchased by January 31, 2010 at www.uhcprocycling.com/forthekids/.

The entire evening is a fundraising event for the Foundation. Meet team riders and staff, and enjoy an evening hosted by veteran cycling announcer and personality Dave Towle. Tickets include dinner and the formal team presentation, speeches by Sister Madonna Buder and Dr. George Brooks, as well as a silent auction that includes team equipment and rides in the team car at the Tour of California and Tour of Missouri. The $175 banquet ticket also includes participation in the fully-supported, two-hour group ride with the team's riders Sunday morning.

The fully tax-deductible donations will go to the UHCCF, a public charity that strives to enhance either the clinical condition or quality of life of children who have health care needs not fully covered by their commercial health benefit plan. The UHCCF provides medical grants of up to $5,000 for costs associated with medical services and equipment.