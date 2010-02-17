TT training time for Team Sky
Brailsford and the boys run aero gear in Valencia
While teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen took out stage three at the Tour of Oman, Sky riders put the squads time trial equipment through the paces in Valencia.
Under the watchful eye of team manager Dave Brailsford, director of operations Carsten Jeppesen and directeurs sportif Marcus Ljungqvist and Scott Sunderland, the likes of Thomas Löfkvist, Michael Barry, Sylvain Calzati and Morris Possoni ran the team's Pinarello time trial bikes (pictured, right).
The team has yet to use the equipment in competition, as the Tour of Qatar opening time trial didn't feature aero bikes, although the squad will get its first opportunity to use this gear at the Vuelta a Andalucia, beginning on February 21.
Team Sky also hit the road for regular training rides around the area as it prepared for Andalucia and the Tour du Haut Var.
Team Sky for Tour du Haut Var: Michael Barry, Sylvain Calzati, Dario Cioni, Chris Froome, Peter Kennaugh, Nicolas Portal, Morris Possoni and Ben Swift
Team Sky for Vuelta a Andalucia: Kjell Carlstrom, Steve Cummings, Simon Gerrans, Greg Henderson, Thomas Lofkvist, Serge Pauwels and Bradley Wiggins
