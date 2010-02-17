TT training time for Team Sky

Image 1 of 14 Thomas Löfkvist puts in an effort on the TT bike. (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 2 of 14 Sylvain Calzati was another of the Sky crew training on the TT equipment. (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 3 of 14 Morris Possoni warms up for the time trial ride. (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 4 of 14 Dario Cioni puts in the big ones out on the road. (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 5 of 14 Experienced Italian Dario Cioni. (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 6 of 14 Nicolas Portal sees the lighter side of TT training. (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 7 of 14 Marcus Ljungqvist dons the safety gear for motorpacing. (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 8 of 14 Team Sky's time trial equipment ready to go... fast. (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 9 of 14 Carsten Jeppesen, Dave Brailsford and Marcus Ljungqvist chat about the training ride ahead. (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 10 of 14 Marcus Ljungqvist speaks with Kjell Carlström. (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 11 of 14 Team Sky staff stop to discuss the morning's proceedings. (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 12 of 14 There was careful monitoring of all riders on their TT runs. (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 13 of 14 The Sky Trophy, awarded to the rider with the fastest time, we can only imagine... (Image credit: Richard Moore) Image 14 of 14 Peter Kennaugh is attended to before the ride. (Image credit: Richard Moore)

While teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen took out stage three at the Tour of Oman, Sky riders put the squads time trial equipment through the paces in Valencia.

Under the watchful eye of team manager Dave Brailsford, director of operations Carsten Jeppesen and directeurs sportif Marcus Ljungqvist and Scott Sunderland, the likes of Thomas Löfkvist, Michael Barry, Sylvain Calzati and Morris Possoni ran the team's Pinarello time trial bikes (pictured, right).

The team has yet to use the equipment in competition, as the Tour of Qatar opening time trial didn't feature aero bikes, although the squad will get its first opportunity to use this gear at the Vuelta a Andalucia, beginning on February 21.

Team Sky also hit the road for regular training rides around the area as it prepared for Andalucia and the Tour du Haut Var.

Team Sky for Tour du Haut Var: Michael Barry, Sylvain Calzati, Dario Cioni, Chris Froome, Peter Kennaugh, Nicolas Portal, Morris Possoni and Ben Swift

Team Sky for Vuelta a Andalucia: Kjell Carlstrom, Steve Cummings, Simon Gerrans, Greg Henderson, Thomas Lofkvist, Serge Pauwels and Bradley Wiggins