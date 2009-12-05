Katusha headed to Spain
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Three riders, including McEwen, to sit out team training camp
Team Katusha is heading to Calpe, Spain, for a training camp starting December 10 and running until December 21. All but three riders - Robbie McEwen, Laszlo Bodrogi and Evgeni Petrov - are expected to attend.
The 37-year-old McEwen will likely remain in Australia where he's stepped up his training a little early during this off-season after an injury-plagued 2009 season. Earlier this week, McEwen told Cyclingnews that he was motivated to excel at the Tour Down Under, Milan San Remo, Gent Wevelgem, the Giro d'Italia, the Tour de France and the World Championships in 2010.
Bodrogi will also sit out the camp after surgery to remove from his leg hardware installed after a crash in 2008.
Finally, Petrov is staying close to home as his wife is expecting a child in the next few days.
