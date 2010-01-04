Gallery: Team Milram prepares for 2010
Photos from a weeklong training camp in Majorca
Germany's Team Milram spent a week training in Majorca in mid-December. Away from the cold of the rest of Europe, the team's 24 riders and staff spent time preparing for the 2010 season.
"Our riders trained up to six hours each day, either everyone together or divided up into special groups, to prepare for their different races, such as the season start in Australia or for the Classics," Team Manager Gerry van Gerwen said.
The team set up its bikes and modelled the new kit for 2010. Check out the photos Roberto Bettini took for Cyclingnews in the associated gallery.
