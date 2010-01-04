Gallery: Team Milram prepares for 2010

Image 1 of 11 2010 Team Photo: Team Milram (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 11 Team Milram (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 11 Gerald Ciolek (Team Milram) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 11 Team Milram trains in Majorca. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 11 Team Milram crests a hill. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 11 Team Milram hangs out during training camp in Majorca. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 11 Linus Gerdemann (Team Milram - Focus) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 11 It's the beginning of the season - time for some baseline testing. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 11 Team Milram is training (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 11 Team Milram at an early season training camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 11 The athletes of Milram do some off-bike conditioning. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Germany's Team Milram spent a week training in Majorca in mid-December. Away from the cold of the rest of Europe, the team's 24 riders and staff spent time preparing for the 2010 season.

"Our riders trained up to six hours each day, either everyone together or divided up into special groups, to prepare for their different races, such as the season start in Australia or for the Classics," Team Manager Gerry van Gerwen said.

The team set up its bikes and modelled the new kit for 2010. Check out the photos Roberto Bettini took for Cyclingnews in the associated gallery.