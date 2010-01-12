HTC-Columbia warm up for team presentation in Majorca

Image 1 of 15 Mark Cavendish rides with Erik Zabel (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 2 of 15 Erik Zabel chats with Mark Cavendish on the road (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 15 Maxime Monfort (right) grins on the training ride. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 15 Maxime Monfort (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 15 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 15 Emilia Fahlin gets to know new teammate Chloe Hosking (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 7 of 15 The HTC-Columbia squad ride along the beach front in Majorca (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 8 of 15 Both the men's and women's squads were out on the road together (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 9 of 15 The riders wait for the ride to start outside the team hotel (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 10 of 15 The boys get things underway as the girls get set to roll out (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 11 of 15 Evelyn Stevens shares a joke with her new teammates, as German champion Ina Teutenberg (right) makes a few last-minute checks (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 12 of 15 The HTC-Columbia train (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 13 of 15 Evelyn Stevens (right) leads the HTC-Columbia pack (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 14 of 15 The riders return from their two-hour training ride. (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 15 of 15 The women's bikes lined up outside their team truck (Image credit: Richard Tyler)

HTC-Columbia's men's and women's squads hit the roads this morning for a training ride prior to the team's official presentation in Majorca, Spain.

The training ride represents one of the only opportunities the two teams will have to ride together before their respective racing seasons begin later this month. Rugged up against chilly conditions Mark Cavendish, Lars Bak, Kanstantsin Siutsou, Marco Pinotti, Craig Lewis, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, Linda Villumsen, Noemi Cantele and Evelyn Stevens joined their teammates for the two-hour ride.

With a number of new faces in both the men's and women's teams for 2010, it was also the first chance for the riders to familiarise themselves with each another in the environment they will share for the coming season. Although brutal European weather had seen several riders not arrive at the team hotel until the early hours of the morning, some 30 members of the squad made it out onto the roads.

