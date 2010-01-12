HTC-Columbia warm up for team presentation in Majorca
Men's and women's squads hit the road for joint training ride
HTC-Columbia's men's and women's squads hit the roads this morning for a training ride prior to the team's official presentation in Majorca, Spain.
The training ride represents one of the only opportunities the two teams will have to ride together before their respective racing seasons begin later this month. Rugged up against chilly conditions Mark Cavendish, Lars Bak, Kanstantsin Siutsou, Marco Pinotti, Craig Lewis, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, Linda Villumsen, Noemi Cantele and Evelyn Stevens joined their teammates for the two-hour ride.
With a number of new faces in both the men's and women's teams for 2010, it was also the first chance for the riders to familiarise themselves with each another in the environment they will share for the coming season. Although brutal European weather had seen several riders not arrive at the team hotel until the early hours of the morning, some 30 members of the squad made it out onto the roads.
