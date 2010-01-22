Quick Step to focus on the classics in 2010

Image 1 of 48 Belgian cyclist Tom Boonen and cycling legend Eddy Merckx talk during the team presentation of Quick-Step, at the Velofolies, in Kortrijk. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 48 Team Manager Patrick Lefevere and French cyclist Sylvain Chavanel speak during the team presentation of Quick-Step. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 48 Kurt Hovelynck (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 48 Kevin De Weert (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 48 Dries Devenyns (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 48 Dario Cataldo (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 48 Eddy Merckx speaks to the audience. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 48 Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 48 Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 48 Stijn Devolder is interviewed. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 48 Tom Boonen's jersey has the stripes of a former World Champion. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 48 Tom Boonen at the Quick Step presentation (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 48 Kevin Hulsmans (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 48 Davide Malacarne (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 48 Tom Boonen is lined up with a few of his Quick Step teammates. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 48 Tom Boonen takes a turn at the mike. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 48 Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 48 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 48 Maarten Wynants (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 48 Patrick Lefevere introduces Wouter Weylandt. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 48 German Andreas Stauff is a new signing for Quick Step. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 48 Francesco Reda (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 48 Jérôme Pineau (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 48 The Quick Step team introduces Jérôme Pineau. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 48 There are always questions for Quick Step star sprinter Tom Boonen. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 48 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 48 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) gets a custom Belgian national champion's jersey. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 48 Patrick Lefevere introduced each rider. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 48 Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) strides in. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 48 Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 48 Team Quick Step for 2010 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 48 Sylvain Chavanel shows off the new kit. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 48 Team Quick Step (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 48 Iljo Keisse got a share of the attention. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 35 of 48 A Quick Step rider eyes his new bike. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 36 of 48 Team Quick Step at its 2010 presentation. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 37 of 48 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) is flanked by teammates. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 38 of 48 Team Quick Step is run by Patrick Lefevere. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 39 of 48 Belgian Champion Tom Boonen (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 40 of 48 Belgian Champion Tom Boonen (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 41 of 48 Kevin Hulsmans (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 42 of 48 Sylvain Chavanel answers questions from the media. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 43 of 48 Sylvain Chavanel is swarmed by journalists. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 44 of 48 Eddy Merckx is always a star, wherever he goes. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 45 of 48 Sylvain Chavanel talks to the press. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 46 of 48 Team Quick Step chats while waiting for the photos to begin. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 47 of 48 Team Quick Step (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 48 of 48 The Quick Step team will ride Eddy Merckx bikes in 2010. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The Quick Step team held its official presentation at the Velofollies bike expo in Belgium on Friday, meeting the public in the afternoon and then attending a dinner with 1000 fans, sponsors and supporters in the evening.

Team manager Patrick Lefevere had tried to sign Alberto Contador during the winter but when the Tour de France winner opted to stay with Astana, Quick Step refocused on success in the classics.

Tom Boonen, Stijn Devolder and Sylvain Chavanel will again lead the 27-rider team. In 2010 Boonen is targeting his fourth victory at Paris-Roubaix and a third win at Ronde van Vlaanderen. Only Roger De Vlaeminck has ever won Paris-Roubaix four times. Somewhat surprisingly, Boonen revealed he would not try and win the green jersey at the Tour de France.

Devolder is looking for a third consecutive win at Ronde van Vlaanderen but wants to extend his classics campaign and target Liege-Bastogne-Liege. After his poor overall performance at the Tour de France in recent years, Devolder may miss this year’s race and focus instead on the Vuelta. Chavanel told Cyclingnews that he will target Paris-Nice and then the classics.

New signing at Quick Step include Belgian track star IIjo Keisse, German sprinter Andreas Stauff and Nikolas Maes. Patrick Lefevere also expected from young stage race rider Kevin Seeldraeyers to step up after winning the best young rider’s jersey at the 2009 Giro d’Italia and finishing 14th in his first Tour de France.

"I'll sign with my eyes closed for the same Spring results as last year. But I would like to again be a player at the Tour," Lefevere said.

"Tom Boonen has already won sprints in the Tour, but he has some fast rivals. The trick is to adapt to the surrounding, like a chameleon. There are not five Tom Boonens in the peloton, he can do it."

"I think that we will change tactics with Stijn. The "carte blanche" idea for the Tour doesn't work. Stijn will be strong in the Spring. We’ll et him race freely then. Then he can build up slowly for the national champs and during the Tour, he can do a training camp at altitude and then peak in autumn."



Despite the presence of Devolder and Chavanel in the team, Boonen is consider the team leader at Quick Step and has to shoulder the expectations of the cycling mad Flemish fans and media.

“It’s a bit different to it used to be, as we had Bettini beforehand, who shared a lot of responsibility with me. There was also Pozzato,” he said.

“I won't go after the green jersey at the Tour but rather the prologue and the stage finishes in Brussels and Spa. I want to see what I can do on the stage to Spa. I want to make it hard for Fabian Cancellara in the time trials."

