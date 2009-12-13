Trek-Livestrong U23 training ride

Image 1 of 12 Trek-Livestrong's riders take part in a common training camp activity: waiting to get started. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 2 of 12 Riders gather at the resort in Tucson, Arizona for a morning start. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 3 of 12 The Trek-Livestrong team heads south out of Tucson. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 4 of 12 Axel Merckx chats with Alex Dowsett during the Trek-Livestrong team ride. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 5 of 12 Gavin Mannion and Charlie Avis roll along in the bunch. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 6 of 12 Trek-Livestrong's U23 riders ride in the desert near Tucson during their team camp. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 7 of 12 Taylor Phinney and Alex Dowsett have a little fun on the ride. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 8 of 12 Cody Campbell and Ben King enjoy the sunshine in Tucson, Arizona. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 9 of 12 Australia's Ben King is one of two Ben Kings on the Trek-Livestrong Under 23 squad. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 10 of 12 Axel Merckx takes Taylor Phinney's iPhone away at the breakfast table. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 11 of 12 Sport director Axel Merckx gets ready to go. Helmet? Check. Glasses? Check. Trek-Livestrong riders? Check. (Image credit: Casey Gibson) Image 12 of 12 Justin Williams and Iggy Silva lead the Trek-Livestrong Under 23 ride. (Image credit: Casey Gibson)

Lance Armstrong and his senior squad Team Radioshack has spent much of the past week in the limelight while it met for it’s first training squad, but little has been said about the Tour de France legend’s Under 23 team Trek-Livestrong. With the fuss surrounding Radioshack’s new riders and gear dying down, the Under 23 riders took to the spotlight as the weekend neared.

On yet another glorious – albeit still cool – day in Tucson, Arizona team sport director Axel Merckx led the squad on a training ride. Riders taking part in the training ride included Cyclingnews blogger Taylor Phinney, Australia’s Ben King and Alex Dowsett.

As he has all week, photographer Casey B Gibson was once again there for Cyclingnews to capture the riders.