Trek-Livestrong U23 training ride

Lance Armstrong and his senior squad Team Radioshack has spent much of the past week in the limelight while it met for it’s first training squad, but little has been said about the Tour de France legend’s Under 23 team Trek-Livestrong. With the fuss surrounding Radioshack’s new riders and gear dying down, the Under 23 riders took to the spotlight as the weekend neared.
On yet another glorious – albeit still cool – day in Tucson, Arizona team sport director Axel Merckx led the squad on a training ride. Riders taking part in the training ride included Cyclingnews blogger Taylor Phinney, Australia’s Ben King and Alex Dowsett.
As he has all week, photographer Casey B Gibson was once again there for Cyclingnews to capture the riders.
