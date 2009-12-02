Breschel injures ankle at Saxo Bank training camp
Dane may have to miss team's annual survival training
Matti Breschel's experience at the Saxo Bank training camp has not got off to a good start. An ankle injury has sidelined him for several days.
“I stumbled over a rock, and my ankle is pretty swollen,” he told the Danish broadcaster TV 2 Sport. “Our doctor has put some ice on, and it feels okay really. I'm pretty sure it's not broken, but it's damned annoying.”
The team has gathered on Fuertaventura in the Canary Islands for a training camp and its annual survival training exercise. The latter will commence unannounced, and it is not known whether Breschel will be able to take part, as he has been told to stay off the ankle for an undetermined amount of time.
