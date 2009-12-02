Trending

Breschel injures ankle at Saxo Bank training camp

Dane may have to miss team's annual survival training

Image 1 of 2

Matti Breschel (Team Saxo Bank) approaches the podium to receive the white jersey for best placed U25 rider on GC.

Matti Breschel (Team Saxo Bank) approaches the podium to receive the white jersey for best placed U25 rider on GC.
(Image credit: Stephen McMahon)
Image 2 of 2

Matti Breschel comes to shore.

Matti Breschel comes to shore.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matti Breschel's experience at the Saxo Bank training camp has not got off to a good start. An ankle injury has sidelined him for several days.

Related Articles

Breschel opens Saxo Bank account

Breschel looking forward to Worlds

Breschel joins Saxo Bank teammates on mountain climb

The Cyclingnews guide to team training camps

Saxo Bank's race schedule to shrink in 2010

Breschel finds confidence for 2010

“I stumbled over a rock, and my ankle is pretty swollen,” he told the Danish broadcaster TV 2 Sport. “Our doctor has put some ice on, and it feels okay really. I'm pretty sure it's not broken, but it's damned annoying.”

The team has gathered on Fuertaventura in the Canary Islands for a training camp and its annual survival training exercise. The latter  will commence unannounced, and it is not known whether Breschel will be able to take part, as he has been told to stay off the ankle for an undetermined amount of time.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed