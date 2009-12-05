Hermans to miss RadioShack training camp

Ben Hermans and Geert Verheyen keep the pace high up one of the small climbs. (Image credit: Erik Van Breugel)

Ben Hermans will not be attending the Team RadioShack training camp in the US this coming week. The young Belgian injured himself yesterday in a domestic accident.

“I had just finished breakfast when I tripped and hit my foot against a cupboard,” the 23-year-old told Het Belang van Limburg. “I have two broken toes.”

At first it was thought he would need an operation, but that is probably not necessary. “I would have more problems from the pins than from the fracture itself.”

Hermans was scheduled to fly to the US on Sunday for RadioShack's first training camp, but now will not go. “The trip doesn't make much sense, since I can't ride right now.” He expects to be back on the bike in two to three weeks, “maybe even sooner”.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed.