Saxo Bank takes to the roads of Fuerteventura

Image 1 of 13 Richie Porte, Andy Schleck and Matti Breschel share a joke. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 13 Jasmin Glaesser (Local Ride/Dr. Vie Superfoods +) wins by over 4 minutes! (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 13 The riders wait for the late arrivals. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 13 Andy Schleck and Bjarne Riis discuss the day's ride. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 13 Jaroslaw Marycz and Alex Rasmussen. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 13 Cancellara adjusts his shoes. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 13 Fabian Cancellara signs a jersey for a Saxo Bank fan. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 13 Domenik Klemme and Fabian Cancellara compare bikes. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 13 Chris Anker Sørensen waits to start the ride. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 13 A lean looking Riis could still pass for a pro, maybe. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 13 Don't call it a comeback: Riis joins his riders for the five hour ride. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 13 Domenik Klemme shows off how light his bike is. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 13 Frank Schleck sets off. (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

After yesterday's beach volleyball antics the Saxo Bank squad returned to more important matters on Friday with a five-hour training ride along the roads of Fuerteventura.

After doing a three-hour stint in the saddle the riders were made to do an individual time trial. These shots were taken just before the riders set off.

Stay tuned for more coverage from the team's camp.