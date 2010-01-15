Saxo Bank takes to the roads of Fuerteventura
Back to business at training camp
After yesterday's beach volleyball antics the Saxo Bank squad returned to more important matters on Friday with a five-hour training ride along the roads of Fuerteventura.
After doing a three-hour stint in the saddle the riders were made to do an individual time trial. These shots were taken just before the riders set off.
Stay tuned for more coverage from the team's camp.
