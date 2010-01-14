Saxo Bank boys have fun in the sun in Fuerteventura
Not giving up their day jobs for beach volleyball...
It was not just "all work and no play" for the Saxo Bank riders at their team training camp in Fuerteventura. As well as putting in the training miles the riders were given the day off to relax with their management and gaggle of lucky sponsors.
On the agenda for the day was a lunch by their seaside resort before a beach volleyball and water polo tournament.
Both Andy and Frank Schleck took part in the games along with Matti Breschel and new signing Richie Porte.
Bjarne Riis, meanwhile, decided to give the activities a miss and after a number team meetings decided to hit the golf course with former pro and team advisor Bobby Julich for bit of rest and relaxation.
The riders will partake in a ride tomorrow and remain on the island for another ten days.
