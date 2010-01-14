Saxo Bank boys have fun in the sun in Fuerteventura

Image 1 of 11 The beach is that way: Frank Schleck shows off his muscles (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 11 spot the ball and Saxo Bank's newest and youngest recruit (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 11 Seb Haedo has his chance to serve (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 11 Andy Schleck surveys the opposition before serving (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 11 Jakob Fuglsang serves (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 11 Andy wins a point for team eh, Andy (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 11 Domenik Klemme helps Frank to his feet. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 11 Laurent Didier volleys (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 11 Breschel and Larsson decide on who will be Maverick and Goose (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 11 Matti Breschel goes for a serve (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 11 Nicki Sörensen, Jaroslav Marycz and Gustav Erik Larsson try and look mean for the camera (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

It was not just "all work and no play" for the Saxo Bank riders at their team training camp in Fuerteventura. As well as putting in the training miles the riders were given the day off to relax with their management and gaggle of lucky sponsors.

On the agenda for the day was a lunch by their seaside resort before a beach volleyball and water polo tournament.

Both Andy and Frank Schleck took part in the games along with Matti Breschel and new signing Richie Porte.

Bjarne Riis, meanwhile, decided to give the activities a miss and after a number team meetings decided to hit the golf course with former pro and team advisor Bobby Julich for bit of rest and relaxation.

The riders will partake in a ride tomorrow and remain on the island for another ten days.