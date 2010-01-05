Boonen and teammates look for better weather in Spain

Tom Boonen (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Tom Boonen has decided to flee from the snow, ice and below-freezing temperatures of northern Europe, and has flown to Spain with four of his Quick Step teammates.

The entire team will gather in Calpe, Spain, next Monday, but the former World Champion has gone on ahead.

“In light of the weather predictions, they wanted to leave early,” team manager Wilfried Peeters told Sportwereld.be. “It is an annual phenomenon. Once the holidays are over, the pros get nervous [about the treacherous conditions].

“Tom trained last week on the hills around Gent, and also rode in the forests, but in Spain it is more comfortable and the cycling is less risky.”

Further highlighting the precautions professionals are willing to take to prevent accidents in icy conditions, Peeters said Stijn Devolder had trained this week on his BMX bike as cold tempratures continued in Belgium.