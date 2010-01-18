Saxo Bank's time trial training on Fuerteventura
Danish team take to road on new bikes
Being one of the strongest squads in the world doesn’t happen overnight and on Sunday Team Saxo Bank spent close to five hours on the road training. After a gentle three-hour spin on their road bikes the riders tested out their new Specialized time trial machines.
Led by World and Olympic Champion Fabian Cancellara, the squad covered a 40-kilometre loop on the island of Fuerteventura.
This year Andy Schleck has pinpointed time trialling as one of the main areas he must improve if he’s to topple Tour de France winner Alberto Contador. Despite already having an aerodynamic position on the bike, he’ll be looking to improve his power output under the tutelage of former professional Bobby Julich, who now works as an advisor and manager for the team he used to ride for.
