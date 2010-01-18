Saxo Bank's time trial training on Fuerteventura

Image 1 of 10 Cancellara goes flatout during the training session. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 10 Bobby Julich as acting as an advisor to his former team. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 10 Fränk Schleck gets ready to go on the Saxo Bank time trial training ride (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 10 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) gets ready for training in Fuerteventura (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 10 Fabian Cancellara: The world's foremost time triallist (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 10 Cancellara may not have been sporting his rainbow stripes in Fuerteventura, but where he goes the rainbow bands are rarely far away. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 10 Matti Breschel gets going (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 10 The Saxo Bank time trial bikes lined up at the training camp in the Canary Islands. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 10 Andy Schleck knows time trialling will be a key to his future success in Grand Tours. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 10 One of Saxo Bank's newest recruits Richie Porte gets to grips with his new time trial machine (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Being one of the strongest squads in the world doesn’t happen overnight and on Sunday Team Saxo Bank spent close to five hours on the road training. After a gentle three-hour spin on their road bikes the riders tested out their new Specialized time trial machines.

Led by World and Olympic Champion Fabian Cancellara, the squad covered a 40-kilometre loop on the island of Fuerteventura.

This year Andy Schleck has pinpointed time trialling as one of the main areas he must improve if he’s to topple Tour de France winner Alberto Contador. Despite already having an aerodynamic position on the bike, he’ll be looking to improve his power output under the tutelage of former professional Bobby Julich, who now works as an advisor and manager for the team he used to ride for.

