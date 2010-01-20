Skil-Shimano sharpened for 2010

Image 1 of 17 The 2010 Skil-Shimano team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 17 Steve Huanard, Alexandre Geniez, Yann Huguet, Thierry Hupond and David Deroo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 (Image credit: Cees van Keulen-Gerwen) Image 4 of 17 Riders suited up to preview the Tour depart. (Image credit: Cees van Keulen-Gerwen) Image 5 of 17 The 2010 Skil-Shimano team was presented in Rotterdam. (Image credit: Cees van Keulen-Gerwen) Image 6 of 17 The team management has a pow-wow. (Image credit: Cees van Keulen-Gerwen) Image 7 of 17 The team presentation in Rotterdam. (Image credit: Cees van Keulen-Gerwen) Image 8 of 17 The Skil-Shimano team presentation in Rotterdam. (Image credit: Cees van Keulen-Gerwen) Image 9 of 17 Riders of Skil-Shimano take to the streets of Rotterdam. (Image credit: Cees van Keulen-Gerwen) Image 10 of 17 Thierry Hupond, Koen de Kort and Dominque Cornu (Image credit: Cees van Keulen-Gerwen) Image 11 of 17 The Skil-Shimano team's Koga. (Image credit: Cees van Keulen-Gerwen) Image 12 of 17 The Skil-Shimano team presented in Rotterdam (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 17 Koen de Kort models the new Skil-Shimano kit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 17 Kenny van Hummel poses with his twin. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 17 Koen de Kort and Kenny Van Hummel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 17 The 2010 Skil-Shimano team in formation in Rotterdam. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 17 Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) (Image credit: Cees van Keulen-Gerwen)

The Skil-Shimano team presented its expanded roster to the world at a ceremony in Rotterdam last weekend. In the city where the Tour de France will have its Grand Depart, the team also previewed the route of the first stage in hopes that it will be invited to the race again this year.

The team has added firepower in the form of six new riders: Belgian Dominique Cornu, Dutchmen Job Vissers and Robin Chaigneau, Frenchmen Alexandre Geniez and Yann Huguet, and Norwegian Frederik Wilmann.

"The team and the organisation have been strengthened in terms of both quantity and quality, while the core of the team has been retained. We have a good set of riders for 2010, which the staff have every confidence in," said team boss Iwan Spekenbrink.

Skil-Shimano again have three Chinese riders in the team in 2010. Their development is something the team works on intensively within regular operations. "The young Chinese riders have come on great strides in all areas over the past two years," said Spekenbrink. "We expect them to be ready to take part in more international races this season."

Skil-Shimano team policy in 2010 will be expanded, based on the same six key values as last year: international focus (pan-European orientation with links to China and Japan), team spirit, investments in rider and staff development, ethics (practising sport in accordance with the strictest ethical guidelines), innovation and responsible stewardship of the environment.

The team retained its focus on ethics, innovation, team spirit, development of riders within an international focus, and added a new emphasis on environmental stewardship. The team fleet said it would run completely CO2-neutral in 2010.

The team has also taken on the role of ambassador of 'Trees for Travel', a foundation that invests in people that plant forests and use sustainable energy in developing countries, thus creating the right conditions for the local population to build a better future and ensuring that more CO2 is taken out of the air.

Skil-Shimano cycling team 2010

Riders: Piet Rooijakkers, Albert Timmer, Tom Veelers, Roy Curvers, Kenny van Hummel, Koen de Kort, Floris Goesinnen, Robin Chaigneau, Job Vissers (all Netherlands), Thierry Huppond, David Deroo, Steve Houanard, Yann Huguet, Alexandre Geniez (France), Robert Wagner, Simon Geschke (Germany), Bert De Backer, Dominique Cornu (Belgium), Yukihiro Doi (Japan), Feng Hang, Long Jin, Cheng Ji (China), Frederik Wilmann (Norway), Mitchell Docker (Australia)

General manager: Iwan Spekenbrink (Netherlands)

Directeurs sportifs: Rudie Kemna, Piet Hoekstra, Merijn Zeeman (Netherlands)