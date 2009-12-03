Vorarlberg-Corratec meets for team building in the snow

Image 1 of 3 Team Vorarlberg-Corratec members hike through the snow during its team building exercise. (Image credit: Team Vorarlberg-Corratec) Image 2 of 3 Team Vorarlberg-Corratec is about to set out on a hike in the Austrian mountains. (Image credit: Team Vorarlberg-Corratec) Image 3 of 3 Team manager Thomas Kofler climbing. (Image credit: Team Vorarlberg-Corratec)

Team Vorarlberg-Corratec is meeting this week to prepare for the new season with a wintery team building exercise. The 50cm of new snow and temperatures down to -5°Celsius only added to the challenges faced by the riders, management and staff of the UCI Pro Continental squad in the Austrian mountains.

Team manager Thomas Kofler called the combination of hour-long hiking through the snow, rappelling and extreme climbing the "hardest team building that we have ever had." It was the team's third such event, and he praised its worthiness. "You quickly learn even the most hidden sides of your colleagues. When you have to co-operate to solve problems in extreme situations in bad outdoor conditions, then that bonds you together. Even before riding the first metre on the bike, the guys know exactly how each other ticks."

The snow started falling at 7 a.m. Tuesday, as the 24 participants gathered for their first task, hiking to the Kafpwand, one of the hardest climbs in the east Alps. They all successfully mastered the climb and then went even further up to camp for the night.

The next day the troupe had to make its way back down the mountain, with Thursday then being devoted to the more traditional activities of organisational activities and race planning.

"This team building has proved itself in the last years, and this year I have an extra good feeling as to the team spirit," Kofler concluded.

