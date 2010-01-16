Cervélo TestTeam trains together
Men and women log training miles in Portugal
The first day of the Cervélo TestTeam presentation weekend saw riders, media, sponsors and guests ride together on the Portuguese Algarve. Eighty riders set off under grey skies from the Robinson Club Quinta da Ria golf resort for a short out and back ride into the hills.
Related Articles
The Cyclingnews guide to team training camps
Cervélo's Canary Islands training camp underway
Cervélo's men and women report on training in Tenerife
Egon van Kessel new Directeur Sportif for Cervelo
Correia joins Cervelo TestTeam
Cervélo TestTeam target the Classics and Tour de France in 2010
The peloton was divided into five groups, called Paris-Roubaix, Milan-San Remo, Giro di Lombardia, Ronde van Vlaanderen and Paris-Tours.
Dutch sprinter and new signing for 2010 Theo Bos led the Paris-Roubaix group; Carlos Sastre led the Milan-San Remo group, Heinrich Haussler piloted the Giro di Lombardia group; Thor Hushovd was in charge of the Ronde van Vlaanderen and Milriam Melchers headed the Paris-Tours group.
Everyone wore the new 2010 Cervelo Test Team jersey which has the big Cervélo "é" on the back.
Most of the riders also had their new black and white 2010 team bikes fitted with SRAM components and Rotor chainsets. In 2009, Cervélo used Shimano components. Every bike used by guests and media for the ride had been used by a Cervélo TestTeam rider in major competition in 2009.
The weather was not great, but there were plenty of smiles and some bursts of racing on the climb to the coffee stop and in the final kilometres back to the hotel.
The men had ridden for five and half hours the day before and so used the ride as a rest day. For some of the guest and media, even the 40km ride was a test of their endurance. A few got a helpful push to make sure they got back to the hotel.
The 13 women riders and 25 men arrived in Portugal a week ago and will stay for another week of intense training.
The team will hold its official presentation on Sunday morning.
Women's team
Elisabeth Armitstead (Great Britain)
Emilie Aubry (Switzerland)
Regina Bruins (Netherlands)
Lieselot Decroix (Belgium)
Sarah Düster (Germany)
Claudia Häusler (Germany)
Sharon Laws (Great Britain)
Mirjam Melchers (Netherlands)
Emma Pooley (Great Britain)
Carla Ryan (Australia)
Patricia Schwager (Switzerland)
Iris Slappendel (Netherlands)
Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
Men's team
Davide Appollonio (Italy)
Theo Bos (Netherlands)
João Correia (Portugal)
Iñigo Cuesta (Spain)
Philip Deignan (Ireland)
Stefan Denifl (Austria)
Xavier Florencio (Spain)
Volodimir Gustov (Ukraine)
Roger Hammond (Great Britain)
Heinrich Haussler (Germany)
Jérémy Hunt (Great Britain)
Thor Hushovd (Norway)
Ted King (United States)
Andreas Klier (Germany)
Ignatas Konovalovas (Lithuania)
Brett Lancaster (Australia)
Daniel Lloyd (Great Britain)
Joaquín Novoa (Spain)
Oscar Pujol (Spain)
Gabriel Rasch (Norway)
Martin Reimer (Germany)
Dominique Rollin (Canada)
Carlos Sastre (Spain)
Xavier Tondo (Spain)
Marcel Wyss (Switzerland)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy