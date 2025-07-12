'I've done it seven times, so he can do it once' – Peter Sagan backs Mathieu van der Poel for Tour de France green jersey battle

By published

Record points classification winner says Jonathan Milan is the other main challenger but 'there's still a long way to go'

Alpecin - Deceuninck team&#039;s Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey cycles with his teammates in the pack of riders (peloton) during the 7th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 197 km between Saint-Malo and Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, in Brittany, western France, on July 11, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Mathieu van der Poel has worn yellow twice so far during the Tour de France but will be in the battle for green going forward (Image credit: Getty Images)

With two sprint stages completed at the Tour de France and two more on the menu this weekend, the battle for the green jersey is heating up.

Currently, the sprinters are battling against Classics specialists and the GC men, with race leader Tadej Pogačar heading up the classification with 156 points to Jonathan Milan's 122.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.