Team Milram training in Mallorca

Team Milram riders during the 2009 season (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

While much of Europe has been hit by winter weather the last few days, making training outdoors impossible, Germany's Team Milram has been holding a one-week training camp on the island of Mallorca. Far away from the cold, all 24 riders together with the team's staff have been working hard under the Mallorcan sun for the last week.

"We called together our complete new squad, to prepare ourselves together for the important work in the coming season," said team manager Gerry van Gerwen. "The guys together with our sporting staff and the physiotherapists and mechanics have completed a tough program.

"Our riders trained up to six hours each day, either everyone together or divided up into special groups, to prepare for their different races, such as the season start in Australia or for the Classics.

"We can look with confidence to the new year. The signs are there, starting with the meetings to the technical settings on the bikes up to the daily training - everything has gone perfectly," van Gerwen said.

All of the riders were able to garner important training kilometres, with the exception of Artur Gajek and Robert Förster, who were suffering from colds. "This coming Tuesday all the team members will travel home just in time for the holidays. All of the riders, sporting staff and our personnel have earned a good Christmas celebration with the loved ones."

