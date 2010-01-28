Bbox Bouygues Telecom presented in Paris

Image 1 of 44 The 2010 Bbox Bouygues Telecom team (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 44 Pierrick Fédrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 44 Matthieu Sprick (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 44 William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 44 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 44 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 44 Vincent Jérôme (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 44 Mathieu Claude (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 44 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 44 Sébastien Turgot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 44 Perrig Quemeneur (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 44 Alexandre Pichot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 44 Saïd Haddou (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 44 Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 44 Pierrick Fédrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 44 Laurent Lefèvre (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 44 Freddy Bichot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 44 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 44 Anthony Charteau, recent winner of La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in Gabon. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 44 Freddy Bichot (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 44 Yohann Gène (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 44 William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 44 Pierre Rolland and Guillaume Le Floc'h at the Bbox Bouygues Telecom presentation. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 44 Guillaume Le Floc'h (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 44 Anthony Charteau (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 44 Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 44 William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 44 Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 44 Yohann Gène (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 44 Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 44 Nicolas Vogondy (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 44 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 44 Johann Tschopp, Guillaume Le Floc'h, Mathieu Claude and Laurent Lefèvre. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 44 Bouygues Telecom's Emanuel Forest. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 35 of 44 Damien Gaudin (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 36 of 44 Russia's Yuriy Trofimov (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 37 of 44 Switzerland's Johann Tschopp (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 38 of 44 Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 39 of 44 Steve Chainel (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 40 of 44 Franck Bouyer (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 41 of 44 Directeur sportif Didier Rous (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 42 of 44 Johann Tschopp (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 43 of 44 Team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 44 of 44 Jean-René Bernaudeau and Thierry Adams at the Bbox Bouygues Telecom presentation. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Fresh off of general classification and two stage victories in Gabon's La Tropicale Amissa Bongo, the Bbox Bouygues Telecom team was presented in Paris on Wednesday.

Team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau will look to Frenchmen Pierrick Fédrigo and Thomas Voeckler, both 2009 Tour de France stage winners, to lead the now Professional Continental squad in 2010.

Newcomers to the team include Freddy Bichot, Anthony Charteau and Nicolas Vogondy. The latter is a two-time French champion who's won regularly during his 14-year pro career. Charteau has returned to the team he left in 2005 and has already earned the team's first victory of 2010, winning one stage and the overall classification at La Tropicale Amissa Bongo.

At the presentation Bernaudeau said he was "confident" about his team's prospects in 2010, in particular a return to the Tour de France despite the team losing its ProTour status, according to AFP. "I'm not really worried about the future," said Bernaudeau, whose team won 13 races in 2009.

2010 Bbox Bouygues Telecom team

Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn)

Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra)

Freddy Bichot (Fra)

William Bonnet (Fra)

Franck Bouyer (Fra)

Steve Chainel (Fra)

Anthony Charteau (Fra)

Mathieu Claude (Fra)

Jérôme Cousin (Fra)

Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra)

Damien Gaudin (Fra)

Cyril Gautier (Fra)

Yohann Gène (Fra)

Saïd Haddou (Fra)

Vincent Jérôme (Fra)

Laurent Lefèvre (Fra)

Guillaume Le Floc'h (Fra)

Alexandre Pichot (Fra)

Perrig Quemeneur (Fra)

Pierre Rolland (Fra)

Matthieu Sprick (Fra)

Sébastien Turgot (Fra)

Thomas Voeckler (Fra)

Nicolas Vogondy (Fra)

Johann Tschopp (Swi)

Yuriy Trofimov (Rus)

Team manager: Jean-René Bernaudeau

Sport directors: Didier Rous, Dominique Arnould, Benoît Génauzeau, Ismaël Mottier and Jean-François Rodriguez