Bbox Bouygues Telecom presented in Paris

Team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau will look to Frenchmen Pierrick Fédrigo and Thomas Voeckler, both 2009 Tour de France stage winners, to lead the now Professional Continental squad in 2010.
Newcomers to the team include Freddy Bichot, Anthony Charteau and Nicolas Vogondy. The latter is a two-time French champion who's won regularly during his 14-year pro career. Charteau has returned to the team he left in 2005 and has already earned the team's first victory of 2010, winning one stage and the overall classification at La Tropicale Amissa Bongo.
At the presentation Bernaudeau said he was "confident" about his team's prospects in 2010, in particular a return to the Tour de France despite the team losing its ProTour status, according to AFP. "I'm not really worried about the future," said Bernaudeau, whose team won 13 races in 2009.
2010 Bbox Bouygues Telecom team Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Freddy Bichot (Fra) William Bonnet (Fra) Franck Bouyer (Fra) Steve Chainel (Fra) Anthony Charteau (Fra) Mathieu Claude (Fra) Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) Damien Gaudin (Fra) Cyril Gautier (Fra) Yohann Gène (Fra) Saïd Haddou (Fra) Vincent Jérôme (Fra) Laurent Lefèvre (Fra) Guillaume Le Floc'h (Fra) Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Pierre Rolland (Fra) Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Johann Tschopp (Swi) Yuriy Trofimov (Rus)
Team manager: Jean-René Bernaudeau Sport directors: Didier Rous, Dominique Arnould, Benoît Génauzeau, Ismaël Mottier and Jean-François Rodriguez
