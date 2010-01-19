ISD to ride Cipollini bikes in 2010

Cipollini has created two models: the Fastline an aerodynamic racing bike, and the Snuglife, a bike more suited for long rides.
“The MCipollini bike is an egoistical bike because its been created for a rider like me, who demands the best and pays huge attention to detail,” Cipollini told Gazzetta dello Sport at the ISD presentation near Verona.
“I’ve applied everything I learnt during my career to the design of the bike. There’s my experience, my search for perfection, my attention to detail and my attention to design.”
The bikes have oversized carbon tubes, with the integrated seat tube curving around the back wheel. They are made in Italy win collaboration with Federico Zecchetto of the Giordana and DMT brands.
Cipollini works as a consultant for the ISD team and has again designed the florescent yellow, white and black team clothing. The ISD bikes have the same standout colours.
Italy’s Giovanni Visconti is again team leader at the Italian Professional Continental squad fore 2010, with former professional Luca Scinto in the team car as directuer sportif. A key new signing for 2010 is Venezuelan climber José Rujano, who will target the Giro d’Italia.