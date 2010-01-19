ISD to ride Cipollini bikes in 2010

Image 1 of 26 Giovanni Visconti and Cipollini pose with the new team bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 26 A big turnout for the ISD-Neri presentation in Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 26 Mario Cipollini holds up his new creation, the ISD team bike. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 26 Giovanni Visconti tries his hand at video recording. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 5 of 26 A bit of horseplay with Mario Cipollini and Giovanni Visconti. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 6 of 26 The MCipollini ISD Neri team bike. (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 7 of 26 The 2010 ISD-Neri team (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 8 of 26 Cipollini gives ISD a push into the 2010 season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 26 Oscar Gatto is interviewed at the presentation near Verona, Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 26 Two-time Olympic gold medallist Paolo Pezzo was on hand for the ISD presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 26 Mario Cipollini poses with Oscar Gatto, Giovanni Visconti and Ruslan Pidgornyy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 26 Cipollini's name is close to most aspects of the team's appearance (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 26 The ISD jersey for 2010 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 26 Visconti is one of ISD's marquee riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 26 The ISD boys enjoy their team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 26 Cipollini stands front and centre with the ISD squad (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 26 ISD-Neri's 2010 squad (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 26 Mario Cipollini is making his mark on ISD-Neri, designing the team jersey and providing bikes to the squad (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 26 ISD-Neri at their 2010 team presentation near Verona, Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 26 Cipollini poses with one of his time trial bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 26 ISD-Neri are primed for the 2010 season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 26 Visconti shoots a home video (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 26 Italian team coach Franco Ballerini was one of a host of individuals from the Italian cycling world to attend the presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 26 Visconti will be hoping to apply the same technique to a few trophies this season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 26 Mario Cipollini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 26 Luca Scinto, Giovanni Visconti, Angelo Citracca and Mario Cipollini (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mario Cipollini unveiled his new brand of bikes at the ISD team presentation on Monday, claiming his bikes have an ego as big as he does.

Cipollini has created two models: the Fastline an aerodynamic racing bike, and the Snuglife, a bike more suited for long rides.

“The MCipollini bike is an egoistical bike because its been created for a rider like me, who demands the best and pays huge attention to detail,” Cipollini told Gazzetta dello Sport at the ISD presentation near Verona.

“I’ve applied everything I learnt during my career to the design of the bike. There’s my experience, my search for perfection, my attention to detail and my attention to design.”

The bikes have oversized carbon tubes, with the integrated seat tube curving around the back wheel. They are made in Italy win collaboration with Federico Zecchetto of the Giordana and DMT brands.

Cipollini works as a consultant for the ISD team and has again designed the florescent yellow, white and black team clothing. The ISD bikes have the same standout colours.

Italy’s Giovanni Visconti is again team leader at the Italian Professional Continental squad fore 2010, with former professional Luca Scinto in the team car as directuer sportif. A key new signing for 2010 is Venezuelan climber José Rujano, who will target the Giro d’Italia.

The team is currnetly competing at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina.

The 2010 ISD-Neri team (Italian unless stated):

Maxim Belkov (Rus)

Diego Caccia

Simon Clarke (Aus)

Alessandro Colò

Pierpaolo De Negri

Oscar Gatto

Bartosz Huzarski (Pol)

Vitaly Kondrut (Ukr)

Denys Kostyuk (Ukr)

Dmytro Kritsov (Ukr)

Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr)

Paolo Longo Borghini

Salvatore Mancuso

Gianluca Merenda

Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr)

Davide Ricci Bitti

José Rujano (Ven)

Leonardo Scarselli

Carlo Scognamiglio

Giovanni Visconti

Emanuele Vona

