Liquigas-Doimo escapes the snow for pre-season training

The team centred its operation around the Benicassim beach area, although low temperatures on Spain's eastern coast meant that the likes of Roman Kreuziger, Ivan Basso and Daniele Bennati were still forced to wear full winter kit (pictured below).
While the Italian squad's snow frolicking was designed to be a team-building exercise, it's back to the serious business of pre-season preparation in Spain. Teams such as Quick Step and Katusha have also been training along the Iberian Peninsula as central Europe freezes under its annual snowfall.
Liquigas-Domio's first ProTour event will be the Santos Tour Down Under in late January, approximately one month away. See all the images from Liquigas' Spanish training sojourn here.
