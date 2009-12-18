Liquigas-Doimo escapes the snow for pre-season training

Image 1 of 22 Aliaksandr Kuchynski aids the mechanic in bike setup. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 2 of 22 Alessandro Vanotti and Brian Vandborg. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 3 of 22 Daniele Bennati (l) and Manuel Quinziato were taking no risks with the cold. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 4 of 22 Francesco Chicchi and Frederik Willems don't look that amused. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 5 of 22 Ivan Basso finishes his preparation for the morning ride. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 6 of 22 Frederik Willems and Daniele Bennati discuss the ride... or maybe the football. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 7 of 22 Sylvester Szmyd quickly poses before the ride. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 8 of 22 The green group makes its way out of Valencia. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 9 of 22 Franco Pellizotti (front) and Barloworld recruit Francesco Bellotti. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 10 of 22 Roman Kreuziger and Valerio Agnoli looked happy enough in a bit of Valencian sunshine. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 11 of 22 Manuel Quinziato was well rugged up but still smiling. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 12 of 22 The group rides down towards Benicassim beach. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 13 of 22 Ivan Basso was very well protected against the cold. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 14 of 22 Ivan Santaromita and Olivier Zaugg lead the group. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 15 of 22 Ivan Basso and Franco Pellizotti take their turn leading the group. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 16 of 22 Roman Kreuziger looks his usual relaxed self before heading out on the time trial bike. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 17 of 22 Ivan Basso and Franco Pellizotti await the start of the TT session. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 18 of 22 The group is unmissable... (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 19 of 22 Valerio Agnoli and Aliaksandr Kuchynski. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 20 of 22 Kuchynski finds a new way of posing with a banana. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 21 of 22 The Liquigas boys make their way along the Spanish coastline. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri) Image 22 of 22 Roman Kreuziger and Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Paolo Barbieri)

Fresh from its visit to the snow in Passo San Pellegrino, Italy, Team Liquigas-Doimo began training in slightly sunnier climes in Valencia, Spain, this week.

The team centred its operation around the Benicassim beach area, although low temperatures on Spain's eastern coast meant that the likes of Roman Kreuziger, Ivan Basso and Daniele Bennati were still forced to wear full winter kit (pictured below).

While the Italian squad's snow frolicking was designed to be a team-building exercise, it's back to the serious business of pre-season preparation in Spain. Teams such as Quick Step and Katusha have also been training along the Iberian Peninsula as central Europe freezes under its annual snowfall.

Liquigas-Domio's first ProTour event will be the Santos Tour Down Under in late January, approximately one month away. See all the images from Liquigas' Spanish training sojourn here.