Unbound Gravel XL: Robin Gemperle claims victory in horrible conditions, forced to walk for 21km

Race Results
By , published

Tour Divide record holder hours ahead of other finishers

Unbound XL winner Robin Gemperle
Unbound XL winner Robin Gemperle (Image credit: Jackie Tyson/Future)

Swiss rider Robin Gemperle dominated the Unbound XL race, finishing the 356 mile (573km) gravel race in 21 hours and 16 minutes.

Gemperle was nearly an hour ahead of second placed Max Agut when he finished in Emporia, Kansas.

Latest Videos From
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.