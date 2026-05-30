Giro d'Italia Women abandons – Cat Ferguson the first rider to quit 2026 race

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Tracking all the riders who have dropped out of the Italian Grand Tour

Cat Ferguson pictured at sign on at the Navarra Classic earlier this month
Cat Ferguson is out of the Giro d'Italia Women following a crash on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Giro d'Italia Women has barely got underway, and already a star rider is heading home after a crash in the early kilometres of the opening stage.

The first live television images of the race showed a crash in the peloton as a touch of wheels saw a host of riders hit the deck in the middle of the group, 49km into the 139km stage.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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