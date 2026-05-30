Bikes, planes, buses and automobiles - Giro d'Italia faces final 600km transfer to Rome

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Riders fly from Venice to Rome on Sunday for final stage in the Italian capital while others in the Giro caravan take alternate modes of transport

PIANCAVALLO, ITALY - MAY 30: Mick van Dijke of Netherlands and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe competes during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 20 a 200km stage from Gemona del Friuli to Piancavallo 1289m / #UCIWT / on May 30, 2026 in Piancavallo, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The Giro d'Italia peloton is taking a trip to Rome tonight for the final stage of the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

After three weeks and 3338km of racing, the Giro d'Italia riders and race caravan face a final transfer of 600km from Piancavallo to Rome for Sunday's 21st and final stage.

Jonas Vingegaard and his Visma-Lease a Bike teammates celebrated at the Piancavallo finish, knowing the 131km flat stage around Rome is a little more than a parade stage, surely destined to end in a sprint.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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